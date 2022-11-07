ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Fran Drescher And Her Love For Marijuana: The Nanny, Cancer Schmancer And Natural Medicine

by El Planteo, Benzinga Contributor
November 7, 2022 2:50 PM | 3 min read
Fran Drescher And Her Love For Marijuana: The Nanny, Cancer Schmancer And Natural Medicine

By Marian Venini via El Planteo

When we think of shows from the '90s, chances are that cases come to mind that, to put it kindly, didn't age very well. The zeitgeist of the time was marked by banal themes, goofy and often misogynistic humor, and underdeveloped or nonexistent female or racialized characters.

But there is a series that is different: The Nanny, the sitcom about a cosmetics saleswoman from Queens, NY, who ends up as a nanny for a wealthy family. This year, the legendary series turns 29 years old. And while it's not perfect or progressive, it contrasts with the rest of the production of its decade, managing to stay fresh, with intelligent and sensitive humor... And iconic costumes that do not go out of style.

And we owe all this to Fran Drescher herself, actress, writer, and activist who created and starred in the series in '93. After being catapulted to fame by the success of The Nanny, Drescher suffered from uterine cancer that led her to turn to activism. Thus, she founded her non-profit organization Cancer Schmancer, aimed at expanding education about this disease and about health in general.

What many people don't know is that, over the years, Fran Drescher has had the marijuana plant as an unconditional ally. Surprisingly, she has not made her love for cannabis so public. Not even after playing a stoner aunt in an episode of Broad City.

However, the star has been very vocal about her relationship with the plant of late. And like all of her relationships, hers was changing over time.

In an interview with Closer Weekly, the actress revealed that she used to smoke a lot of weed growing up… but maybe not for the reasons stated: “She smoked to numb my feelings. It helped me get through certain relationships that were a little difficult for me.”

In fact, her therapist had to put a limit on her not going to her sessions high on her. Thus, she was able to change the way she used the plant: “I used to wake up and smoke! But now I understand the medicinal attributes of it,” she confessed.

These medicinal attributes came to hand after her diagnosis of cancer (which, by the way, was very difficult for her to obtain, after 8 doctors and two years of misdiagnosis).

"Several years after my operation I noticed I had inflammation issues, and that's when I became interested in the wonders of cannabis again," she shared with Closer Weekly at the time. “It reduces inflammation, it reduces stress, it makes you sleep better, and it just increases your functionality. At least it has worked for me. I'm trying to share that with the public. And make it organic!”

Indeed, the star often has cannabis panels at Cancer Schmancer conferences, and she speaks about the benefits of the plant at conventions. In addition, she places a lot of emphasis on the dissemination of natural medicine and the use of 100% organic products.

Marijuana has also improved her life in another, more indirect way. In an interview with Forbes, Drescher opened up about her father, who was struggling with symptoms of Parkinson's disease and decided to try cannabis. “He went from having that expressionless look that Parkinson's patients tend to have, that kind of boring life, to a positive reaction in a matter of seconds when using cannabis. His whole face became animated, his voice became strong, his eyes widened and my father was himself again," said the actress.
Drescher is also very skeptical about traditional media and institutional treatment of marijuana. A self-confessed anti-capitalist, the writer herself links the lack of knowledge we have about cannabis with corporate greed. "We can challenge what they tell us ... And really start questioning if it's the truth or if it was motivated by greed."
Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Image by El Planteo

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Cancer SchmancerCloser WeeklyForbesFran DreschermarijuanaThe NannyCannabisEntertainmentPoliticsMarketsGeneral

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

by Patton Hunnicutt
October 26, 2022 11:27 AM | 5 min read
11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. 

To that end, here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon that you might want to consider today.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Regular Price: $172

Sale Price: $138.88

Calphalon’s 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set is designed with stainless steel, stay-cool handles along with pour spouts. The nonstick surface is PFOA-free and built with hard-anodized aluminum that is both durable and conducts heat extremely well. The set includes 2 fry pans, a sauce pan with cover, saute pan with cover and large stock pot with cover.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Regular Price: $144

Sale Price: $85.49

The 2nd Generation AirPods from Apple connect to all Apple devices and give you an enhanced listening experience. Plus, they come with a case that keeps them safe and allows you to charge them in a secure environment. With over 24 hours of battery life, access to Siri and easy setup, you can start listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts today.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

Regular Price: $129.98

Sale Price: $89.98

The Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 running shoe is perfect for anyone who likes a short run, maybe a 5K, half marathon or more. Coming in several colors and styles, you can slip these shoes on, enjoy the cushioned outsole, sink into the supple insole and secure laces.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $97.83

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and even dehydrate food products faster and cheaper than ever before. It has a 4-quart capacity and offers a wide temperature range along with several time settings so that you can customize each dish to your needs. Plus, all the parts are dishwasher safe.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Regular Price: $199.95

Sale Price: $99

Beats by Dr. Dre are among the best headphones on the market, and the Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones include the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and 40 hours of battery time. These headphones even have a built-in microphone and offer an adjustable fit so that you can be comfortable whether you’re listening to an Android or iOS device.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Regular Price: $198.98

Sale Price: $175.98

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner allows you to keep your home spotless and clean up after your pets. The cleaner comes with the Hoover Paws and Claws Deep shampoo and a storage mat to keep the floor dry once it’s put away.

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

Regular Price: $999.00

Sale Price: $851.71

The LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum and Wet Mop All in One Tower is designed to work in homes with several pets or children and clean up all the messes that life brings. The battery lasts up to 2 hours, and there’s an extra removable battery that gives you even more cleaning time and power.

Breville Fresh and Furious Blender

Regular Price: $278.60

Sale Price: $199.95

Breville, a top name in blenders and juicers, offers the Fresh and Furious Blender, featuring 50-ounce capacity, Vac Q technology, pre-programmed cycles, LCD display and lid with pull ring. With the Fresh and Furious Blender, you can make everything from a smoothie to a soup and everything in between.

Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $89.99

Sale Price: $55.63

The Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer is designed for professional use, but it works perfectly in the home. With 1875 watts of power, 6 heat and speed settings and a lightweight design, you can easily style your hair and utilize the diffuser, cut back on the frizz and stretch the 8 ft cord for maximum functionality.

Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket

Regular Price: $160

Sale Price: $97.38

The Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket from Columbia is designed to be light for everyday use, but it’s heavy enough to protect you from the cold. The plush fleece lining, security pocket, water resistant fabric, 2-way zipper, and zippered hand pockets make the jacket both protective and functional.

ConAir InfinitiPro Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $29.99

ConAir is one of the biggest names in hair and beauty, and the InfinitPro is an 1875 watt hair dryer designed for professionals with ceramic technology. The dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and it allows you to blow out your hair just the way they would at the salon.

Deals the Experts Are Hoping For

Experts believe that Amazon’s Black Friday sale could linger for quite some time. It all started with the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12. Previously, Amazon has offered the “Epic Deals” sale that ran through late October. 

This is to say that any sale could come up at any time. 

Even so, those monitoring Amazon are looking forward to a few potential deals, including:

  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods (any generation)
  • MacBook Pro
  • Large, underpriced TVs
  • Amazon Echo
  • More small home appliances (Dyson or Shark vacuums, Instant Pots, etc.) 

While these predictions are based on last year’s Amazon Black Friday Sale, it’s important to remember that most Black Friday sales are fairly consistent and push the products that are most likely to sell.

 

Featured image sourced from Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Partner ContentGeneral