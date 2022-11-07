Fran Drescher And Her Love For Marijuana: The Nanny, Cancer Schmancer And Natural Medicine

By Marian Venini via El Planteo

When we think of shows from the '90s, chances are that cases come to mind that, to put it kindly, didn't age very well. The zeitgeist of the time was marked by banal themes, goofy and often misogynistic humor, and underdeveloped or nonexistent female or racialized characters.

But there is a series that is different: The Nanny, the sitcom about a cosmetics saleswoman from Queens, NY, who ends up as a nanny for a wealthy family. This year, the legendary series turns 29 years old. And while it's not perfect or progressive, it contrasts with the rest of the production of its decade, managing to stay fresh, with intelligent and sensitive humor... And iconic costumes that do not go out of style.

And we owe all this to Fran Drescher herself, actress, writer, and activist who created and starred in the series in '93. After being catapulted to fame by the success of The Nanny, Drescher suffered from uterine cancer that led her to turn to activism. Thus, she founded her non-profit organization Cancer Schmancer, aimed at expanding education about this disease and about health in general.

What many people don't know is that, over the years, Fran Drescher has had the marijuana plant as an unconditional ally. Surprisingly, she has not made her love for cannabis so public. Not even after playing a stoner aunt in an episode of Broad City.

However, the star has been very vocal about her relationship with the plant of late. And like all of her relationships, hers was changing over time.

In an interview with Closer Weekly, the actress revealed that she used to smoke a lot of weed growing up… but maybe not for the reasons stated: “She smoked to numb my feelings. It helped me get through certain relationships that were a little difficult for me.”

In fact, her therapist had to put a limit on her not going to her sessions high on her. Thus, she was able to change the way she used the plant: “I used to wake up and smoke! But now I understand the medicinal attributes of it,” she confessed.

These medicinal attributes came to hand after her diagnosis of cancer (which, by the way, was very difficult for her to obtain, after 8 doctors and two years of misdiagnosis).

"Several years after my operation I noticed I had inflammation issues, and that's when I became interested in the wonders of cannabis again," she shared with Closer Weekly at the time. “It reduces inflammation, it reduces stress, it makes you sleep better, and it just increases your functionality. At least it has worked for me. I'm trying to share that with the public. And make it organic!”

Indeed, the star often has cannabis panels at Cancer Schmancer conferences, and she speaks about the benefits of the plant at conventions. In addition, she places a lot of emphasis on the dissemination of natural medicine and the use of 100% organic products.

Marijuana has also improved her life in another, more indirect way. In an interview with Forbes, Drescher opened up about her father, who was struggling with symptoms of Parkinson's disease and decided to try cannabis. “He went from having that expressionless look that Parkinson's patients tend to have, that kind of boring life, to a positive reaction in a matter of seconds when using cannabis. His whole face became animated, his voice became strong, his eyes widened and my father was himself again," said the actress.

Drescher is also very skeptical about traditional media and institutional treatment of marijuana. A self-confessed anti-capitalist, the writer herself links the lack of knowledge we have about cannabis with corporate greed. "We can challenge what they tell us ... And really start questioning if it's the truth or if it was motivated by greed."

Image by El Planteo