Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Mexico Undertakes Promising CBD Research For Parkinson's Treatment

Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. MJNA, announced that its subsidiary HempMeds Mexico collaborated with experts from the University of Puebla, Mexico, and the University of Barcelona, Spain in a new study to demonstrate the benefits of CBD in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease.

The purpose of the research protocol was to show that CBD's interaction with specific neuroreceptors can have positive effects on health in the central nervous system.

Daniel Limón and Dr. Felipe Patricio of the Neuropharmacology Lab at the University of Puebla said: "In our model, we studied the effect of CBD administered to mice that were in a Parkinsonian state. CBD administration clearly improved motor performance during the administration of the trial.”

The study result was recently published in Frontiers in Pharmacology.

To ensure the most scientifically reliable, valid, and trustworthy results, HempMeds provided its flagship RSHO-X 5,000 to aid in the study’s execution, according to a press release.

“Named one of the top CBD producers by CNBC,” Medical Marijuana Inc.’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several other successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. is the first company ever to receive import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Paraguay.

"Our commitment is to provide free access to non-psychoactive cannabis and its benefits,” said Raul Elizalde, CEO of HempMeds. “We are thrilled to live up to that commitment through our contribution to this study and are very pleased with the findings.”

