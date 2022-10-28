What Are The Best Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Clinics In The World? Here Are 5 To Check Out

Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, or PAT, is the type of treatment in which the delivery of a psychedelic substance -i.e. ketamine, MDMA, psilocybin, DMT- is regularly paired with psychotherapy by a trained therapist to help produce long-lasting effects in individuals suffering from an ample array of mental health conditions, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety and addictions.

Currently, the only one that can be used as a legal therapeutic substance in North America in a somewhat broad manner - yet also within approved and licensed contexts is ketamine. Accordingly, the market has recently seen a proliferation of these clinics, offering in-person as well as telehealth therapies, in several US states and many countries abroad.

It is this scenario that has spiked news media Microdose’s award category “Clinic of the Year.” These second annual Microdose awards will be held on November 3, 2022 during the psychedelics event, Wonderland.

So let’s take a look at the five nominees for this year:

Brazil-based BienStar Wellness is behind Beneva Clinics, a renowned network of mental health clinics in Latin America, with a focus on treatments with psychedelic substances. The company leads a drug abuse treatment center with 27 years of experience in the use of Ibogaine, while also providing ketamine-assisted therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), suicidal ideation, chronic pain and addictions. Field Trip Health & Wellness FTHWF, an in-clinic and at-home therapy provider and sister company to psychedelics R&D business Reunion Neuroscience is focused on delivering ketamine-assisted therapy for diverse conditions ranging from depression, Generalized Anxiety Disorder to PTSD and trauma throughout its health centers across North America and Europe. Numinus Wellness NUMIF has recently absorbed Novamind’s clinic operations and together with former existing ones is developing an extensive network of mental health care services including traditional therapy, counseling, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), ketamine-assisted therapy (KAT) and Canada's SAP-approved cases of psychedelic-assisted therapy throughout North America. Through its star psychedelic wellness clinics in NYC, Nushama proposes an immersive healing experience combining ketamine-assisted therapy with NFTs and therapeutic art in outfit rooms, plus weekly group therapy circles for year-round integration. Its “Hero’s Journey” program is devoted to frontline workers and first responders. Financial scholarships are available. Revitalist RVLWF’s ten clinics provide a variety of treatments options: IV ketamine infusions, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, Spravato-Esketamine, intensive outpatient programs, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and medication and vitamin infusions. Specifically for Treatment-Resistant Depression and suicidal ideation Revitalist suggests low-dose ketamine infusions in combination with psychotherapy, and offers in-house ketamine infusions for chronic pain relief.

Voting is still open and results are due shortly. To learn more about the awards or to participate, have a look HERE.

