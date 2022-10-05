Ketamine Therapy At Your Doorstep, Growing Number Of Clinics Offer This Treatment Option

Being the sole psychedelic legally available as medicine, ketamine-assisted therapy services are expanding at a rapid pace across the U.S.

The most recent news includes the incorporation of a Western ketamine infusion clinic into a renowned network of clinics providing psychedelic-assisted therapy, new ketamine therapy options to expand treatment availability in view of a therapist shortage on the East Coast and a management agreement between two ketamine therapy providers on the West Coast.

Irwin Naturals Acquires And Adds Idaho Clinic To Its ‘Emergence’ Chain Of Psychedelic Services

Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of Ketamine Infusions of Idaho PLLC, which operates a clinic in Idaho Falls.

The facility is set to join Irwin Naturals Emergence, the company’s national chain of psychedelic mental health clinics, as its first medical center in Idaho.

“We built our practice on a steadfast belief that we could help people who were suffering. Becoming part of Irwin Naturals Emergence not only validates that belief, but it allows us to become part of a network that will make these treatments available at a national scale behind a trusted brand,” said Ketamine Infusions founder Christina Stubbs

Operating since early 2022, the Emergence chain is a wholly-owned subsidiary of household brand Irwin Naturals which has reached agreements that will or have already added 11 clinics across six different states, including Ohio, Vermont, Iowa, New Hampshire, Georgia and Florida.

By building a national chain, Irwin expects to offer efficiencies and profit from savings due to economies of scale and the incorporation of its branded best practices.

“We provide a level of reassurance simply by being in this space. We’ve safely cared for your health needs for 28 years, and we will continue to do that with these new, life-changing treatments that are safe, effective, and can provide relief to those in need,” said CEO Klee Irwin.

Braxia’s KetaMD Expands Access to Ketamine Therapy In South Eastern State Through Safe Telehealth Platform

Medical R&D psychedelics company Braxia Scientific Corp. BRAXF announced its wholly-owned subsidiary KetaMD Inc. has expanded the availability of its ketamine treatments to Florida.

KetaMD provides access to at-home safe and affordable ketamine treatments for people suffering from depression, anxiety and related mental health conditions through its virtual platform and mobile app, tackling the issue of the growing shortage of mental health care providers.

Braxia’s CEO Dr. Roger McIntyre expressed: "We've seen improved outcomes firsthand from ketamine treatment in our clinics and in our clinical trials. People suffering from major depression and mental health conditions need immediate access to safe, affordable, reliable, and readily available innovative treatments that will improve their quality of life. KetaMD is doing just that."

Wellbeing Digital On Its Way To Becoming A Wide-Range Psychedelic Clinics Manager

Evidence-based mental healthcare provider Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. KONEF has signed an agreement to manage three additional clinics.

The company will include the new San Diego- and Las Vegas-based facilities in its North American clinical ecosystem, which under Wellbeing management will provide IV Ketamine therapy, clinical trial management and site support for psychedelic medicines, dietary supplements and other natural medicines.

San Diego Comprehensive Pain Management medical director Dr. Sharron Thompson said the combination of resources among other Wellbeing-administered clinics will allow the center to expand its treatment options and “draw and learn from their past success to increase the profitability of our clinics while being at the forefront of innovation through their research division, KGK Science.”

On behalf of Wellbeing, CEO Najla Guthrie remarked: “Having built a reputable practice across several locations in both San Diego and Las Vegas, these clinics will benefit from the Company’s operational and administrative support and leading-edge clinical resources while maximizing value for our shareholders. Wellbeing has extensive experience in this sector having created growth in profitability at our other locations and we are eager to replicate that success at additional sites.”

Photo courtesy of Spotmatik Ltd on Shutterstock and Wikimedia Commons.