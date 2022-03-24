QQQ
Novamind To Offer Psychedelic-Assisted Group Therapy

March 24, 2022
March 24, 2022 12:35 pm
Novamind To Offer Psychedelic-Assisted Group Therapy

Novamind Inc. (OTCQB:NVMDF) has announced that it will offer a model of psychedelic-assisted group therapy.
Under the name Groups by Novamind, the therapy model will offer psychedelic integration and in-person group psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for four to ten individuals delivered as drop-in sessions or multi-week curricula. According to the company, the group offerings are expected to be eligible for reimbursement by major insurance providers.
“Our goal is to develop a robust care model and group therapy further strengthens our range of treatment options,” Dr. Reid Robison, chief medical officer said. “I’ve witnessed countless times, firsthand, how the power of group-based treatment leads to improved accessibility and outcomes, often with ripple effects of patients’ healing work spreading to their families and communities.”
Earlier this month, Novamind announced that it would be hosting a clinical trial of psilocybin for depression, sponsored by the Usona Institute, as well as a Phase IIb clinical trial for MM-120, an LSD-based substance.
Yaron Conforti, CEO and director, concluded that the group therapy model is “a cornerstone of Novamind’s Frontline KAP clinical pilot, which recently entered its final stages and is expected to become an available treatment under Groups by Novamind.” Developed in partnership with Colorado-based Wholeness Center, Frontline KAP is designed to address pandemic-related stress and trauma in frontline healthcare workers.

