The season for psychedelics conferences is right around the corner. From very large and well-known events to small meets, this year’s remaining months are loaded with on-site and virtual discussions around the natural plant and synthetic medicines revolutionizing mental health.

Let’s take a look at some of them taking place in the coming weeks.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment

The H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference is set for September 12-14. Both virtual and in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, the event invites public and private companies, industry and business development executives, institutional investors, private equity firms and venture capitalists to attend and profit networking opportunities, investor meetings and company presentations including big industry names like Braxia Scientific BRAXF and Atai Life Sciences ATAI. 12th Concordia Annual Summit Heads of state, leaders of the private and NGO sectors, and new and diversified perspectives will gather to explore tangible solutions to local and global challenges in the 12th Concordia Annual Summit on September 19-21 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.

Concordia is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization building meaningful partnerships for positive social impact since 2011. This year’s presentations will focus on themes concerning substance abuse, addiction, PTSD, depression, end-of-life anxiety, and other conditions affecting mental health on a global scale, while also providing an overview of the past, present, and future of psychedelics policy and science. Psilocybin San Francisco Psilocybin San Francisco’s conference this year will be a virtual gathering set for September 21-22 discussing “the A to Z of psilocybin mushrooms.” The topics will include a historic review and future prospects for the drug, psilocybin’s biology, risks and harm reduction, trip planning, preparation and integration, and microdosing.

The organizers constitute a group of enthusiastic individuals sharing the mission of educating the general public on psilocybin mushrooms and their use and harm reduction, for which they organize educational conferences and gatherings with renowned psychedelic industry experts like the present one. Jeffries' Innovation in Mental Health Summit’s 2022 Jefferies Group LLC is a 60-year old independent, global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S., providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia across a broad range of sectors.

Jefferies hosts various investor conferences and summits throughout the year. The Innovation in Mental Health Summit’s 2022 edition, titled “Psychedelics and New Emerging Treatments,” will be held on September 22nd in New York City, with the participation of psychedelics companies such as Seelos Therapeutics SEEL. OPEN Foundation’s Interdisciplinary Conference on Psychedelic Research OPEN Foundation’s Interdisciplinary Conference on Psychedelic Research (ICPR) is a European academic event focused on scientific and scholarly research into psychedelics, with disciplines ranging from psychiatry, psychology and neuroscience to anthropology, ethnobotany and philosophy.

Organized biannually since 2010, the 2022 edition will take place in the prestigious Philharmonie Theatre in Haarlem, The Netherlands, from September 22nd to 24th. Academics, therapists, researchers, clinicians, policymakers and members of the public are invited to join lectures, panel discussions and workshops while also meeting and connecting with like-minded people.

The Psychedelics and Trauma Summit

The Psychedelics and Trauma Summit is a 3-part virtual event that will take place on September 25. As the title hints, the conference will focus on how psychedelic substances might be able to help heal trauma throughout its works on the brain.

This focused event is organized by Doubleblind Mag, a biannual print magazine and media company covering breaking news and otherwise untold stories about the worldly expansion of psychedelics. Psychedelic Psychotherapy Forum First launched in 2014, the Psychedelic Psychotherapy Forum (PPF) will be hosting a set of activities from September 29 to October 2 this year, with both in-person and online modalities. Their new “unconference the conference” format will offer Practitioner Forum Days, a Public Forum Day to service and educate the wider community, and feature a Physician Lunch and Roundtable Workshop.

This year, on-site activities will be held at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre, Nanaimo, BC. Titled “Shake the Tree: Seeds to Action, Psychedelic Psychotherapy Forum,” this year’s edition intends to open up possibilities for transforming health and related professions through developing active, inclusive and cohesive communities with shared vision and practices, and committing in investments in people, teams and new infrastructures. Psychedelics: The Experiential Exhibition Psychedelics: The Experiential Exhibition is Toronto’s newest art show offer. Opening September 30 at 1573 Bloor Street West, it is organized by a diverse group of artists, designers, writers and merry changemakers who combine art, music, technology and the power of shared experiences to create an audiovisual experience exploring the history and future of psychedelics. Cantor’s Neurology and Psychiatry Conference Cantor Fitzgerald is a 1945-founded U.S. financial services firm specialized in institutional equity, fixed income sales, trading, investment banking services while also active in new businesses such as advisory and asset management services, gaming technology and e-commerce.

Cantor’s Neurology and Psychiatry Conference will take place on October 6-7 in San Francisco, CA. The event will feature interactive discussions, one-on-ones and panel presentations focused on neuro-Innovators that develop and commercialize medicines for high unmet need indications in the neurology and psychiatry industries. Microdose’s Wonderland Microdose’s Wonderland offers their annual in-person convergence of business, science, music and emerging technologies within the psychedelic medicine industry, with very interesting subjects and the opportunity to connect with influential leaders in the sector as well as musical showcases and documentary screenings,

In 2022, the gathering will be held from November 3 to 5 at the Maya Wynwood Convention Center in Miami. Each day has a specific focus: culture, business, and science. All in all, the event is set to highlight experience and adventure, with attractive offers such as a mushroom marketplace, a virtual reality zone and a wellness dome; yet its speakers list is also compelling, including household names, doctors, practitioners, investors and indigenous leaders for those attending to have the possibility to network.

Photo by Product School on Unsplash