Exclusive: New York City Gets New Psychedelics Wellness Clinics

Meet Nushama, New York’s new operator of medically supervised psychedelic wellness clinics for sustained depression, anxiety, chronic pain, addiction and trauma-induced mood disorders relief.

Two Locations So Far

Currently at 1111 Park Avenue in Manhattan and 7401 4th Avenue in Brooklyn, with a Madison Ave HQ opening in September, Nushama provides professionally administered, high-dose ketamine intravenous and intramuscular treatments in a serene, safe environment.

The startup offers integration and access, collaborating with therapists, practitioners, and providers to support their clients’ treatment plans while connecting their own patients to mental health practitioners that meet their needs.

“Mental wellness has reached a tipping point in mainstream media and culture,” Jay Godfrey, co-founder of Nushama told Benzinga. “We want to make mental wellness available to everyone. We are working with world-renowned doctors, focused exclusively on patient care. While we provide a psychedelic journey that is well-documented to treat depression, PTSD, addiction, and pain conditions, many instances of trauma-related OCD, eating disorders, and IBS can also benefit.”

Courtesy photo.