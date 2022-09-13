Two psychedelics companies have announced they’ll be collaborating to offer ketamine infusions in the US and psilocybin clinical retreats internationally with a special focus on access needs for veterans.

The present agreement was signed between Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. RVLWF, a ketamine clinics owner and operator, and Wake Network, a biosciences company producing fungus-derived psilocybin and medicinal mushroom products through pharmaceutical-grade research.

Both psilocybin and ketamine have shown to improve depression, PTSD, suicidality, anxiety, and other conditions affecting the lives of many veterans. As such, the proposed retreats intend to provide quality care aligned with the necessary education tools, research initiatives and psychedelic medicines along with providing ethical access.

The first part of the program will be an eight-day stay at the Veterans Healing Farm in North Carolina, then followed by a five-day psilocybin retreat in Jamaica, a destination that is consistently visited by those in search of a psychedelic experience, which iscurrently an illegal practice in U.S. soil.

Revitalist’s CEO Kathryn Walker commented: “The ability to offer multiple psychedelic options to our clients allows us to continue to expand our operations while maintaining our focus on providing ethical access to timely care.”

On behalf of Wake Network, CEO Nick Murray added: “Partnering with the wonderful team at Revitalist delivers on our commitment to furthering care and research to the mental wellness community internationally, through personalized psychedelic treatments.”

Revitalist has recently signed an agreement with Awakn Life Sciences AWKNF through which the former would use the latter’s proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy program to treat patients suffering from alcohol use disorder.

Image by ASSY from Pixabay.