Psychedelics Stream: New Platforms And Apps Providing Up-To-Date Info & Resources

The growing acceptance of psychedelics as a source for treating health conditions and promoting wellbeing has led several companies and non-profit organizations worldwide to launch initiatives supporting those interested in accessing these therapies, ranging from programs on psychedelics fundamentals, clinical trial patients’ rights, peer support for specific populations and safe microdosing, to networks connecting with qualified professionals for integration therapy and promoting research and access.

Emerald Holding Launches Media Platform reMind

Major news agency Emerald Holding Inc. EEX has created the information platform reMind with the aim of building, connecting and educating communities on the responsible growth of the therapeutic psychedelics businesses through live events and digital resources.

reMind invites researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and healthcare professionals in the psychedelics field to join advisory board members Kelsey Ramsden (MindCure), Amanda Reiman (New Frontier Data and Personal Plants) and David Heldreth (Panacea Plant Sciences) and advance this new community.

Its debut event, the Psychedelics Business Forum will take place at MJBizCon in Las Vegas this November 15 where it will address the most relevant industry topics including, the latest drug research, policy changes, investment opportunities, market trends and cultural matters delivered by keynote speakers.

Newly launched remindmedia.com will provide updates and insights in the field including legislation, research, investments and business. An upcoming community partnership program will support non-profits, universities, LGBTQ+ and indigenous communities as well as other groups dedicated to the ethical and sustainable growth of the psychedelics sector.

Field Trip Relaunches Its Psychedelic Guidance App

Psychedelics therapy provider Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. has created a new version of its award-winning app for psychedelic advice, now available on the App Store and Google Play under the name ‘Field Trip.’

The new app includes novel features such as offline access to music and meditations, streaming, access to Field Trip’s therapeutic programs and a new user flow, plus six exclusive tracks from psychedelic therapy music provider Wavepaths.

Within the coming months, Field Trip will announce other initiatives toward broadening access to education around the use of psychedelics, including new therapeutic programs using legal psychedelic compounds and altered states of consciousness.

Field Trip’s president Mujeed Jafferi, commented that the recent release marks the first step in the company’s evolution: “We set out to prove that the medical profession and society at-large were ready to re-embrace psychedelics. Our strategy now is to engage as many people as possible in conversations around these powerful compounds and experiences, with the Field Trip app as the focal point for that strategy, supported by our Field Trip locations around the world.”

Chairman and CEO Ronan Levi added that “For the first three years of our existence, our operational focus was on building the clinical infrastructure to deliver psychedelic therapies in response to the mental health crisis,” and that the company aspires to be “the center of gravity” for the psychedelic movement.

“And so, we are leaning into that as our strategy going forward,” Levi concluded.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash