Meet The New Platform Educating On Safe & Regulated Access To Microdosing Psychedelics

As interest in psychedelics grows, the non-profit initiative titled Microdosing Collective has been launched to promote the regulated uses of psychedelics, supporting education around regulations to allow for legal, sub-perceptible microdosing for well-being purposes.
The organization believes that one potential path forward to providing access to safe psychedelics is to consider microdoses as over-the-counter wellness supplements under the scope of the FDA or a state-based system.
This new initiative points to the paradoxical fact that, while most clinical research studies work with mind-altering doses of psychedelics and existent state frameworks would allow for a high dosage as well, pathways for legal sub-perceptible doses of psychedelics currently do not exist.
That being so, the new Microdosing Collective aims at creating a legal avenue for microdosing psychedelics, yet not as a medical treatment, but as a wellness supplement.
Cofounder and drug policy attorney Joshua Kappel explained that the platform estimates “at least 600,000 people in the U.S. actively microdose psychedelic medicines.” He rightly expressed that the problem is that “none of these products are legal or guaranteed to be safe.”
On her behalf, cofounder Alli Shaper further clarified that the largest barrier to access for microdosing originates in all psychedelics’ current classification as a Schedule I drug.
Shaper is also CEO and co-founder of fungi education program "Into The Multiverse". Regarding FDA scheduling, she states that research shows that “when used correctly, with the right education and support, microdosing can have a massive positive impact on people's lives.”
“The use of these supplementation protocols is on the rise for both mental health and human optimization with thousands of people reaping the benefits. Our goal is to provide a safe and legal channel for microdosing supplements, which is really a form of harm reduction and mitigation of the risks that come from cross contamination and incorrect dosing via underground channels,” she concluded.
Photo by Zac Durant on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.