Nation's Largest Ketamine Therapy Provider Offers Patient Resource For Holistic Mental Health Treatments

Through subsidiary Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC), Delic Holdings Corp DELCF has launched the Ketamine Wellness Integrative Therapist Directory. The comprehensive resource will connect KWC patients with qualified mental health practitioners who can help them process and integrate the benefits of ketamine therapy into their everyday life.

KWC provides personalized, clinically controlled ketamine infusion care for people suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD and chronic pain through its 13 clinic locations across nine US states.

Its scalable business and treatment model is designed to pursue rapid expansion along with innovative and effective therapies & services. Delic owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, not just the Ketamine Wellness Centers but also the Health Canada exclusively-licensed entity to focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs, among others.

Services offered in the clinics include ketamine therapy, cognitive therapy and NAD+ infusion therapy. The company is currently approaching 100,000 treatments to clinically eligible patients, from young adults to seniors, across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington.

The Ketamine Wellness Integrative Therapist Directory is open to the public through KWC's website, where they may contact local mental healthcare providers qualified to help individuals integrate ketamine therapy into their treatment plans.

Cognitive therapists practicing in KWC's operating states are invited to join the network at no cost, while more therapists will be later added.

Something to consider: KWC has met with the providers listed to ensure standards and philosophies of care are aligned with those of the company. However, this list does not constitute a referral to any specific provider. Also, KWC does not make any express or implied warranties, representations, or endorsements of this list, and has not had the credentials or representations within any providers' listing independently verified.

That is, the list includes licensed individuals who identify as being knowledgeable proponents of ketamine integrative care. The practitioners listed represent a variety of modalities, while it is the patient’s task to find a practitioner meeting their specific needs.

"By putting together a comprehensive list of like-minded, qualified mental health professionals and organizations, KWC is continuing to focus on a holistic approach to healing patients suffering from various mental health conditions," said the company’s CEO Kevin Nicholson.

