November's Jewel: MJBizCon Registration is Now Open, Look For Psychedelics This Year

The largest and most established cannabis business conference in the world, MJBizCon, will be taking over the Las Vegas Convention Center late this coming fall, November 15-18. The exact location will be the South Hall, where the conference will have two floors with a new layout divided into industry sectors, including cultivation, processing, packaging & lab services, business services and retail/dispensary.

1,400 exhibitors will be present at the 320,000 net square foot expo, which will feature more than 140 speakers throughout the 3-day conference and pre-show forums. Some 35,000+ cannabis industry professionals, entrepreneurs, executives and investors from all over the globe are expected to attend and take part in, and benefit from the networking, partnership building opportunities and deal-closing week.

"MJBizCon Week is a chance for all cannabis professionals across the globe to propel their businesses and the industry forward, cement crucial deals and celebrate all we've accomplished as a community," said MJBiz CEO Chris Walsh.

New And Exciting: Psychedelics

For the first time ever, psychedelics have been granted a room: reMind Psychedelics Business Forum will be introduced in partnership with reMind, media and events brand focused on psychedelics. The psychedelics forum is set for November 15 and is expected to cover a variety of topics including the latest research, investment trends, commercialization timelines, indigenous inclusion and conservation, among others.

Of course, the usual content will be streaming as well. Other highlights for this year’s edition encompass a new Marketing Forum, a redesigned Hemp and CBD Forum, and a Social Equity Scholarship Fund for new applicants or license holders who do not have the financial resources to attend.

Another interesting feature of the 2022 edition is what MJBiz calls an Innovative Product Showcase —the industry's 100 most innovative products will be on display for attendees to view and vote for their favorites. Winners will receive recognition on the final day of the conference.

Photo: Courtesy of Laura Heimann on Unsplash