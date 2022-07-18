Fireside Project Launches 'Affinity Program,' Psychedelic Peer Support With BIPOC, Trans & Veteran Volunteers

The non-profit organization operating the “Psychedelic Peer Support Line,” Fireside Project launched a new program offering compassionate, accessible and culturally responsive psychedelic peer support services. The proposal will rely on the help of volunteers trained to provide support based on shared identity and life experience.

Co-founder Hanifa Nayo Washington stated: “Since our inception, Fireside Project has had the intention to offer meaningful support to members of marginalized communities seeking psychedelic peer support. As the psychedelic renaissance accelerates, safety and harm reduction practices must expand to meet the needs of all people. By being the first to provide access to Affinity Peer Volunteers, Fireside Project has the potential to interrupt the growth of the gaps in care in the psychedelic space.”

Through the program, callers may request to speak with an affinity peer volunteer who identifies as veterans, BIPOC, and/or transgender, when calling or texting 62-FIRESIDE.

How It All Rolled Out

In February 2022, Fireside Project began accepting volunteer applications from members of Black, Indigenous, BIPOC, military veterans and transgender communities with the aim of providing more inclusive services to callers seeking assistance with psychedelic experiences on the Psychedelic Peer Support Line.

After receiving over 120 applications, Fireside selected an initial cohort of 44 volunteers to assist callers in processing and integrating any past psychedelic experience. Rigorous screening, orientation and online training sessions took place throughout the month of May.

As for numbers, Fireside reports that 30 members of the volunteer cohort identify as BIPOC; seven identify as transgender and seven are military veterans, with some overlap between the respective groups.

The program coordinators plan to expand volunteer recruitment and services into other groups as funding allows in an effort to address a recognized lack of diversity and representation in the therapy, research, peer support and harm reduction community.

Interested volunteers may also pursue careers in the psychedelic sector by applying for a grant to Fireside’s Project Equity Fund, following a one-year period of volunteer participation.

Psychedelic therapy trainer Fluence will offer three free registration to Fireside Fellows for its Psychedelic Integration: Premise and Promise online workshop. Psychedelic education provider Psychedelic. Support will donate five course registrations to Fireside Fellows. In addition, MAPS PBC is donating five full $5,000 tuition scholarships to its MDMA Therapy Training Program as well as an internship for an Affinity Cohort volunteer.

