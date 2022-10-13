Cannabis Legalization Campaign Spending, Arkansas TV Ad With Cops Ruffles Feathers, Kansas Conflict Over MMJ

Here’s How Much Was Poured Into Cannabis Legalization Campaigns

The midterms are approaching and cannabis stakeholders and advocates have spent over $9.8 million in supporting ballot initiatives seeking to legalize recreational marijuana in four states.

More precisely, committees supporting the cause raised more than $4 million in Arkansas, $4.9 million in Missouri, $551,400 in North Dakota and $324,800 in South Dakota, according to OpenSecrets data.

In Maryland, the two groups supporting Amendment 4 have not submitted reports to the Secretary of State as of Oct. 11. However, according to the Washington Post, Yes on 4 ballot measure campaign, which is run by the MD Can 22 committee received $50 000.

Meanwhile, recent polls have shown that the majority of Americans support marijuana policy reform. A 2021 Pew Research Center survey showed that 60% of U.S. adults believe cannabis should be legal for medical or recreational use, and 31% support just medical marijuana legalization, with 8% opposing all legalization.

Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Campaign Urged To Remove Ad Showing Police Officers

The group behind an initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas, Responsible Growth Arkansas, launched an ad featuring police officers with the goal of educating voters on Issue 4.

“We all know that funding and supporting the police is important,” the ad says.

“Our brave men and women in law enforcement deserve our support. You can vote to support our law enforcement by voting for Issue 4 this election. Issue 4 will safely legalize the sale of cannabis to adults 21 and older and creates revenue that goes to more funding for local police departments, more funding for protecting our communities, more funding for safer streets.”

However, Little Rock officials sent a cease-and-desist request to the group asking they take down the ad, reported Arkansas Advocate.

Responsible Growth Arkansas declined to remove the ad, arguing that it did not display any insignia or logo that could be connected to the Little Rock Police Department.

“Unfortunately, at least one of the advertisements has portions which show Little Rock police officers,” City Attorney Tom Carpenter wrote. “Neither the City nor the Little Rock Police Department has endorsed this effort. The footage used is from training films created to attract persons to join the police force. The Department has received inquiries as to why it is supporting this constitutional amendment when, in fact, it is not.”

Kansas Lawmakers Revisiting Medical Marijuana Issue Yet Again

Kansas lawmakers are reviewing the medical marijuana issue with a new reform bill expected to be drafted in the coming weeks, reported KSN.

Members of a Special Committee on Medical Marijuana gathered Wednesday hear testimonies from law enforcement, state agencies and local government representatives.

Some of those taking part in the hearing expressed safety concerns related to illegal THC extraction labs, saying they tend to be highly explosive.

“Do we see extraction being done on edibles, patches, tinctures? And, we don’t,” Jacobs said. “We see it in vegetative form predominantly and that’s it.”

Advocates pushed back, highlighting that the proposed ban could would make it impossible for people to grow cannabis at home.

“You’ve seen it come up, you’ve watched it grow from the back of your dispensary…you know you’re getting a pure product,” Dolores Halbin said in an interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau.

A second hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

The Wichita City Council recently green-lighted marijuana possession within the city limits, making the largest city in Kansas the least restrictive on cannabis possession statewide.

Moreover, Governor Laura Kelly (D) continues to push for policy reform. Earlier this year she signed legislation allowing Kansans to obtain prescription medications derived from cannabis-related products.

Photo: Benzinga Edit, Source: Shutterstock