Marijuana Legalization In Arkansas Supports The Police? New Ad Explains Where Votes Go

A new TV ad in Arkansas that promotes recreational marijuana legalization says that votes will be destined to supporting the Arkansas Police.

An initiative to legalize marijuana will appear on Arkansas' November ballot. The initiative includes provisions to use revenue from marijuana sales taxes to fund police enforcing.

Arkansas Supreme Court, which is reviewing the proposed measure that gathered approximately 200,000 signatures, will determine if Arkansans will see the initiative, presented by Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA), on the November ballot.

Background

After the initiative qualified for the November ballot, the State Board of Election Commissioners denied certification of the ballot title. However, the appeal from the group’s supporters is being heard by Arkansas Supreme Court.

At that time, the commissioner rejected the measure on the grounds of the ballot title not clear enough in terms of its impacts, with the main issue being the level of THC allowed in cannabis edibles.

Nevertheless, the Arkansas Supreme Court has ordered the secretary of state’s office to certify the marijuana legalization initiative for the November ballot although it appears the votes might not be counted.

What Does the Ad Say?

The idea of Responsible Growth Arkansas with this ad is to educate voters on Issue 4. “We all know that funding and supporting the police is important,” the ad says.

“Our brave men and women in law enforcement deserve our support. You can vote to support our law enforcement by voting for Issue 4 this election,” the ad continues. “Issue 4 will safely legalize the sale of cannabis to adults 21 and older, and creates revenue that goes to more funding for local police departments, more funding for protecting our communities, more funding for safer streets.”

“A vote for Issue 4 is a vote to support our police,” it concludes.

Is Recreational Use Legalization A Right Or A Way To Punish Users?

In addition, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson encouraged law enforcement to “stand firm” against marijuana legalization. "Now, they're going to sell this as something that's going to help law enforcement,” he said.

“Fifteen percent of the revenue from the taxes on the sales of marijuana will go to a fund to support law enforcement stipends, 10% of it will go to UAMS in Little Rock, and 5% will go to drug courts," the governor said after the proposed measure to legalize adult-use cannabis was blocked from appearing on the state’s ballot in November.

"And so, once again, they're selling a harmful drug to the citizens of Arkansas based upon promises that look good. Now, those promises might be a reality, but I think you've got to be prepared for this debate," he added.

Moreover, President of Arkansas Family Council Jerry Cox said that there are studies "showing recreational marijuana is harmful," citing, as references, studies compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cox added that the elimination of the medical sales tax and the flat rate of 10% plus state and local taxes on recreational activities is another problem.

A Different Point Of View

However, Lance Huey, a former Arkansas State Police trooper, and sergeant who served the Grant County Sheriff expressed that he wishes they "would legalize it and tax it and use the money for the common good."

Huey, who currently is the Director of Security for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery and part of the cannabis industry and Responsible Growth Arkansas, added that the “Safer Streets ad highlights the need to retain police officers in the community.”

If voters approve the initiative in the November election, Arkansas will authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults 21 and older, as well as the cultivation and sale of cannabis by licensed commercial establishments.

Photo: Courtesy Of David Gabrić On Unsplash