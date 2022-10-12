Key Marijuana Executive Changes You Need To Know About: FDA, Humble & More

FDA Names Ex-NY Cannabis Policy Regulator As Advisor On Cannabis Research

The FDA has named Norman Birenbaum to serve as its senior public health advisor on cannabis research and regulatory actions, reported Inside Health Policy.

This is the first time the FDA has hired a cannabis research and regulation advisor. The agency continues to struggle with regulations on marijuana-based products, including those containing only CBD.

The appointment of Birenbaum, former New York State cannabis program director, signals more FDA action and involvement in cannabis matters.

FDA deputy director for Regulatory Programs, Dr. Douglas Throckmorton said Birenbaum is expected to bring extensive experience in policy analysis and legislative outreach to the center, thus helping it establish partnerships.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) hired Birenbaum as the state's director of cannabis programs two years ago. During his tenure, Birenbaum pushed the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) in 2021, which legalized cannabis.

"We're pleased that the Biden administration has signaled its growing interest in good-faith engagement on cannabis issues by creating a new adviser position within the FDA dedicated to cannabis research and regulation," said U.S. Cannabis Council (USCC) CEO Khadijah Tribble.

Humble Expands Its California Cannabis Commercial Team With New Appointment

Humble & Fume Inc. HMBL HUMBF has hired Charlie Cangialosi to serve as V.P. of commercial for the California market.

Cangialosi joins Humble from Old Pal, where he served as a chief operating officer, providing leadership across multiple areas, including sales, production, innovation, operations and retail execution.

His expertise in the cannabis industry also includes reshaping the route-to-market strategies of Kiva Confections and Loudpack. Before transitioning to the cannabis industry, Cangialosi spent eighteen years in the beverage and alcohol industry in various roles, including sales, marketing, analytics, and senior leadership for Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors.

"Charlie brings over two decades of experience leading sales teams for some of the most successful brands in the cannabis and beverage alcohol space," Joel Toguri, Humble's CEO said. "We are committed to accelerating our expansion efforts in the U.S. and adding Charlie to our team will help us realize that goal."

Bright Green Corp Welcomes 5 Additional Biotech and Pharmaceutical Leaders To Its Scientific Advisory Board

Bright Green Corporation BGXX, a producer of cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export has strengthened its scientific advisory board with new appointments.

The Grants, New Mexico-based company named Colin Stott, currently COO at Alterola Biotech Inc, to chair its scientific advisory board. During his career, he worked at G.W. Pharmaceuticals and also held key research roles in other well-known companies in the U.K., including Napp Pharmaceuticals, Phytopharm, Zeneca Pharmaceuticals, Alpha Therapeutics U.K. and Schering-Plough Research Institute.

In addition to Stott, Bright Green's newly formed advisory board will include the following four members:

Guy Webber, the founder of DMPK Services,

Dominic Schiller, a chartered and European patent attorney with over 30 years experience.

a chartered and European patent attorney with over 30 years experience. Tamás Bíró, MD, Ph.D., DSc, Professor of Physiology, Neurobiology and Immunology and a renowned academic and researcher with over 20 years of experience in academia.

MD, Ph.D., DSc, Professor of Physiology, Neurobiology and Immunology and a renowned academic and researcher with over 20 years of experience in academia. Brian Thomas, Ph.D., is a former medical researcher with over 28 years of experience as a principal investigator on National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) research contracts at the Research Triangle Institute (RTI) and the University of Mississippi.

"The prestigious group of scientific and operational leaders we have assembled to sit on our Scientific Advisory Board will provide Bright Green with informed counsel in the months and years ahead," Terry Rafih, CEO and executive chairman of the board of Bright Green said.

Former HubSpot Exec Joins Dutchie

Dutchie, a technology platform powering cannabis commerce, recently announced that John Kelleher has agreed to serve as its new general counsel, reported WTVY News 4.

Kelleher will assist in guiding Dutchie's culture and growth with a specific focus on compliance, governmental affairs and public policy.

"John has the experience and expertise we need to keep delivering on our mission and providing the best possible service to our customers," Ross Lipson, CEO and co-founder of Dutchie said.

Kelleher spent years serving as the general counsel for HubSpot HUBS and eight years as general counsel for Endeca Technologies.

"From day one I've been impressed with Dutchie's company culture and values, specifically our mission-driven focus on helping diverse communities realize the benefits that safe and legal cannabis is bringing to the world," Kelleher, said. "I look forward to working closely with the Dutchie team, our partners, and our customers to help continue to propel the industry forward with a solve for the customer first mindset."

