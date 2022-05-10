Kiva Confections Expands To Canada Via Partnership With Greentone, Cannabis Edibles Soon Available In Select Retail Locations

Cannabis edibles producer Kiva Confections announced its first international product and brand expansion plan into the growing Canadian cannabis market.

Over the next year, Kiva Confections will work with Canada-based producer Greentone to bring the brand's full portfolio of award-winning edibles to dispensaries across the Canadian market.

Consumers can begin to find Kiva's all-natural Camino and Camino Sours soft chews in select retail stores across Canada beginning this month, with their strain-specific, 100% live resin-infused Lost Farm soft chews, cold water hash-infused Kiva Chocolate Bars and Terra Chocolate Bites, and microdosed Petra Mints arriving at retail stores throughout the remainder of the year.

"We're absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to bring the Kiva Confections brand to our neighbors up north, which has been a dream of ours for many years," Kristi Palmer, Kiva Confections’co-founder, said. "Canadian cannabis consumers are discerning, and we can't wait for them to discover our high-quality, precisely-dosed, and delicious suite of edibles that consumers in the U.S. have come to know and love".

Kiva's expansion into the Canadian market comes at a time of exponential growth for the brand within their home market of the United States, expanding their footprint in several key markets including Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oklahoma, Michigan and Ohio within the last year.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash