Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: Curaleaf, Trulieve & Other Cannabis Operators Launch Sales At New Locations

Curaleaf Opens New Store In Florida & Arizona On Heels Of Tryke Deal

Last week, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF launched cannabis sales in two cannabis shops, one in Florida and the other in Arizona.

Located at 9268 SE Maricamp Rd in Ocala, the new 3,216-square-foot store is the company's 52nd location to open in the Sunshine State and 144th nationwide.

Marion County's newest Curaleaf location offers a broad selection of vaporizers, edibles, concentrates, whole flower and innovative topical products, including Plant Precision Relieve Gel, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Nano Bites, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Live Rosin and its breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select.

The new shop at 16277 N Greenway Hayden Loop in Scottsdale is scheduled for an official grand opening event on Friday, Oct. 14.

"Following the completion of our Tryke acquisition this week, we are excited to deepen our roots in Arizona with the opening of Curaleaf Scottsdale," Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf said. "Not only is it our largest retail location in the state, but it is also led by a team of dedicated, knowledgeable professionals who are eager to serve the Scottsdale community."

Schwazze Expands Retail Footprint In New Mexico

Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ announced the grand opening of its adult-use dispensary, R.Greenleaf, located in Clovis, New Mexico, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The new store, located at 2009 Ross Street in Clovis, officially opened its doors for business on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The new opening continues the company's expansion throughout New Mexico and comes on the heels of the store opening in Ruidoso.

"Schwazze is excited to add our second new retail dispensary in New Mexico within the last week and since adult recreational cannabis was legalized in New Mexico on Apr. 1," said Steve Pear, New Mexico division president for Schwazze. "We are honored to bring our support to the Clovis community. R.Greenleaf offers a wide variety of quality products and is serviced by top-notch, knowledgeable staff."

Grand opening product specials and include multiple flower pack offers, pre-rolls, gummies, chocolates and distillate vaporizer cartridges. Bundled kits, deals and cannabis product starter packs will be offered to provide patients and recreational customers with various product forms and consumption methods.

Trulieve Launches Rec Marijuana Sales At New Arizona Shop

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF is expanding its retail footprint in Arizona.

The new location at 1633 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, kicked off cannabis sales on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Florida-based company entered the Arizona market in October 2021 as part of its acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation, Arizona's largest cannabis retailer.

Over the course of 2023, existing Harvest locations will be rebranded to Trulieve. Harvest and Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Arizona are located in Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Glendale, Guadalupe, Lake Havasu, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Tucson.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to cannabis in Sierra Vista and build strong relationships in the community," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve said. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer experiences."

Sanctuary Medicinals Opens 13th Florida Cannabis Dispensary

Sanctuary Medicinals recently kicked off cannabis sales at its thirteenth medical cannabis dispensary in Florida.

Located westbound on W Atlantic Avenue, Sanctuary Delray Beach held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 8.

With five of the last six new dispensary openings taking place in Palm Beach County, Sanctuary now has a strong stable of locations stretching from Jupiter down to Boca Raton and between Florida's Turnpike and I-95.

The company now plans to continue expansion efforts in the northern part of the state.

"It's exciting to add yet another new city and location to the Sanctuary roster, but at the end of the day, we are always focused on expanding our territory and market reach. We plan to close 2022 on a strong note from an openings perspective," Bill Dewar, the company's chief operating officer said.

Verano Launches Two New MÜV Retail Stores In Florida

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF held grand openings for two new MÜV retail locations in Florida on Friday, Oct. 7, including MÜV Panama City Beach, located at 7915 Panama City Beach Parkway, and MÜV Port Orange, located at 3880 S. Nova Road.

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the company's signature Verano Reserve flower, Encore edibles, and Savvy flower and extracts.

Verano also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient questions and inquiries.

MÜV's comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays, to name a few.

"We are grateful to open dispensaries in Volusia County, and our first MÜV dispensary in Panama City Beach, to provide patients with additional convenient locations to access their needed medicine," John Tipton, the company's president said.

Photo: Benzinga Edit, Source: Shutterstock