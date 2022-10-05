Curaleaf Finalizes EBITDA Accretive Tryke Acquisition, Now Has 29 Growing Sites & 144 Dispensaries

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF completed its previously announced acquisition of Tryke Companies (dba as Reef Dispensaries), a privately held vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator. With the close of the transaction, Curaleaf's national footprint has reached 29 cultivation sites and 144 dispensaries nationwide.

“We are pleased to welcome Tryke to the Curaleaf family as we expand our operations and bolster our competitive position in three key growth markets,” Boris Jordan, founder and executive chairman of Curaleaf, stated, " This strategic transaction expands our U.S. presence and yields meaningful benefits for all of our stakeholders. The acquisition is immediately accretive to our EBITDA margins and free cash flow generation."

Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf, said, "As we continue to unite the strength of our brands, products and cultivation channels to lead the industry, we're excited to join forces with Tryke to deliver additional value for our customers and retailers in Arizona, Nevada and Utah. This deal represents a significant opportunity with strong long-term growth potential, and we are now strategically positioned us to accelerate our growth in the West."

Tryke Companies Highlights

Four retail dispensaries in Las Vegas, Sparks, and Sun Valley, Nevada; two retail dispensaries in Phoenix, Arizona.

Expansive product offering including a wide variety of in-house and third-party flower, concentrates, vape cartridges, edibles, topicals and CBD products.

including a wide variety of in-house and third-party flower, concentrates, vape cartridges, edibles, topicals and CBD products. Extensive portfolio of processing licenses with 30,000 square feet of cultivation; capacity to expand to 80,000 square feet over the next three years.

Transaction Details

The transaction consideration includes an initial payment at closing of $10 million in cash and 2.7 million shares, and additional cash and shares consideration of $75 million and 16.5 million subordinate voting shares, to be paid in three installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the closing, for a total consideration of $181 million. Contingent consideration of up to 1 million Subordinate Voting Shares may be paid in 2023 based on the business exceeding certain EBITDA targets for the year 2022.

Price Action

Curaleaf shares closed Tuesday market session 2.20% lower at $4.9 per share.

