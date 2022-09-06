GAINERS:
- Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 11.90% at $0.30
LOSERS:
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 20.99% at $9.07
- GH Research GHRS shares closed down 12.95% at $13.85
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed down 11.19% at $0.26
- Cybin CYBN shares closed down 9.95% at $0.95
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 7.51% at $15.51
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 7.02% at $1.06
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 3.44% at $4.21
- Biomind Labs BMNDF shares closed down 0.00% at $0.69
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down 0.21% at $0.29
