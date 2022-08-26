Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: Jushi, Ascend And Verano Launch Cannabis Shops

Jushi Expands In Virginia With New MMJ Shop In Fairfax

Cannabis operator Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF is planning to kick off medical cannabis sales at its fourth medical cannabis dispensary in Virginia and 35th retail location nationwide on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Located at 10521 Fairfax Blvd. in Fairfax near the corner of Lee Highway and Rt. 123, the new 10,500-square-foot free-standing Beyond Hello store features 16 traditional and ten express patient checkouts, 45 parking spots, and easy in-and-out access to improve patient convenience and accessibility.

"On the retail side, we now have four dispensary locations open in Virginia, which have helped to broaden patient access, as well as set the bar for what world-class dispensaries and next-gen digital shopping experiences should be," Jushi CEO and founder Jim Cacioppo said.

STIIIZY Debuts In Michigan

California cannabis brand STIIIZY has launched cannabis sales in Ferndale, Michigan, near the M-1, also known as Woodward Ave. The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27.

The new 9,866 square feet store — representing the company's 24th dispensary — will also create over 40 new jobs in the area. It's located at 642 E 9 Mile Rd #1b in Ferndale.

"STIIIZY is born from the community and we stay true to our roots. That's why working in Michigan's local communities over the past year has been so meaningful for us," Tak Sato, STIIIZY's president, said. "Opening STIIIZY Ferndale and offering safe access to trusted STIIIZY products to Michigan consumers is a key milestone."

Trulieve Strengthens Florida Retail Footprint

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF continues its store opening streak in Florida with a new store at 2003 US Hwy 92 in Auburndale.

The Tallahassee-based company held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 16. The customers can choose from a vast selection of THC and CBD products available in various consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical cannabis in Auburndale and continue building strong relationships in the community," CEO Kim Rivers, and one of the keynote speakers at Benzinga's fall event, said. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality care and exceptional customer experiences to as many patients as possible."

Another Ascend Wellness NJ Stores Launches Rec Marijuana Sales

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc.'s AAWH AAWH new store at 395 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair in New Jersey has launched recreational marijuana sales earlier this month.

The move comes on the heels of an adult-use launch at Ascend Rochelle Park.

"New Jersey is already showing signs of a booming adult-use market, and Ascend has proactively scaled our operations and staffing to serve our customers' specific needs in the state," AWH co-founder and president Frank Perullo said. "We are grateful for the support of the Montclair community and cannot wait to share the Ascend experience with the people of Montclair and the surrounding towns."

Verano Opens Another Zen Leaf Store In WV

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF opened Zen Leaf Clarksburg last week.

The company's fourth dispensary in West Virginia and 111th nationwide is located at 254 Emily Drive in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

The new shop joins the company's additional West Virginia Zen Leaf locations in Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling.

"With the addition of Zen Leaf Clarksburg, we are now well-positioned to serve patients in central West Virginia and look forward to welcoming the medical cannabis community to experience our patient-centric hospitality and care," George Archos, the company's founder and CEO, said.

