Beloved Cannabis Brand STIIIZY Is Coming To Michigan With Its First Retail Store. Where Can You Find It?

STIIIZY, a California-based cannabis brand, opened its first retail store in Ferndale Michigan, near the M-1, also known as Woodward Ave and the grand opening is this Saturday, August 27.

“STIIIZY is born from the community and we stay true to our roots. That’s why working in Michigan’s local communities over the past year has been so meaningful for us,” said Tak Sato STIIIZY's president. “Opening STIIIZY Ferndale and offering safe access to trusted STIIIZY products to Michigan consumers is a key milestone.”

The STIIIZY Ferndale location meets customer demand for exclusive STIIIZY cannabis products and brand merchandise. The 9,866 square feet store will also create over 40 new jobs in the area. For Shryne Group, the vertically integrated company behind STIIIZY, these new jobs are a part of its commitment to strengthening the communities it serves. It also represents the company's 24th dispensary.

Education First

The opening of the new retail store follows STIIIZY’s involvement in communities across Michigan. Last fall, STIIIZY and the Michigan Urban Farming Initiative (MUFI) hosted a “Grow Where You’re Planted” event that provided sustainable gardening education to local children at MUFI’s urban farm in Detroit.

Earlier this year, STIIIZY partnered with the Miracle League, which removes barriers for children with mental and physical disabilities, to play baseball and kickball. STIIIZY also sponsored the 1st Annual “Kicking for a Cause” Charity Kickball Tournament in Orion township, which invited teams to compete both on the field, and in fundraising for a new accessible area in Friendship Park.

A Positive Impact On Communities

In 2019, STIIIZY's products debuted in Michigan at select retailers.

"I created STIIIZY, to make innovative, quality cannabis goods that are accessible and reflective of our culture. As a brand, we follow our instincts and aren't afraid to take risks,” said James Kim, co-founder, and a managing officer of STIIIZY's parent company Shryne Group at that time.

“Staying true to our authentic roots and being connected to our community is what has allowed us to grow and succeed quickly. I'm proud to expand our community and be able to share STIIIZY with our fans in Michigan."

Grand Opening, All Invited

STIIIZY Ferndale is located at 642 E 9 Mile Rd #1b Ferndale MI 48220.

On Saturday, August 27, doors will open at 10 AM, however standard hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am-9:00 pm.

Image by STIIIZY Website