Small Pharma, Mind Medicine Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

GAINERS:
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 29.35% at $0.14
LOSERS:
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 16.92% at $0.85
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 11.06% at $1.00
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 10.45% at $15.77
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 5.04% at $4.52
- Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed down 3.21% at $0.23
- Cybin CYBN shares closed down 3.18% at $0.87
- Allied ALID shares closed down 2.88% at $0.44
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down 0.98% at $0.30
- GH Research GHRS shares closed down 0.44% at $13.50
- Biomind Labs BMNDF shares closed down 0.00% at $0.75
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.