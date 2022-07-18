Clever Leaves To Ship First Export Of Cannabis To Israeli Partner InterCure

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR CLVRW will ship the first commercial export to Israel of high THC flower for medical use from its facility in Portugal through its partnership with InterCure INCR INCR INCR. With this initial shipment, medical cannabis patients in Israel will now have access to Clever Leaves’ cannabis flower grown in its IMC-GAP equivalent cultivation facilities.

Clever Leaves will first supply InterCure with a high THC strain followed by several other genetics that will arrive, as part of the long-term partnership agreement between the companies previously announced.

“Our partnership with InterCure has been a long time in the making and we are thrilled to be working with one of the most prominent names in Israeli medical cannabis,” stated Andrés Fajardo, CEO of the company. “Israel has been a strategic market focus for Clever Leaves and InterCure’s position as a market leader further solidifies our plans for growth in the region. In addition to this being representative of our continued global expansion, it proves that our products can meet the most stringent regulatory standards in the world.”

Complementing the company’s plans to continue distributing high-quality flower to medical patients, Clever Leaves will cultivate Canndoc’s proprietary genetics in its Colombia and Portugal facilities, meeting all regulatory and compliance standards, for distribution across Israel and other countries.

Photo: Courtesy of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Related News

Here's Why Akerna And Clever Leaves Stock Are Skyrocketing Today

Clever Leaves, Cantourage Continue To Expand Partnership For Distribution Of Medical Cannabis In Germany

Cantourage And Clever Leaves Intensify Partnership For Distribution Of Medical Cannabis In Germany

