Cantourage And Clever Leaves Intensify Partnership For Distribution Of Medical Cannabis In Germany

Cantourage GmbH and Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR CLVRW have continued to intensify their strategic partnership for the distribution of medical cannabis flowers throughout Germany.

Following the successful introduction of Clever Leaves' IQANNA No 7 medical cannabis flowers to the German pharmaceutical market, Cantourage and Clever Leaves launched the 'IQANNA No 10'-branded Wappa cultivar. The dried flower product is cultivated in Clever Leaves' facility in Portugal, where the company operates approximately 25,000 m2 of actively producing GACP-certified greenhouses.

Cantourage processes the Wappa-based IQANNA No 10 cannabis flowers, transforming them to medical cannabis products with one of the highest THC levels available in German pharmacies. Cantourage's and Clever Leaves' expanded partnership further increases the range of international, medical cannabis products that Cantourage has been making available to the EU market.

Cantourage manufactures and distributes medical cannabis products sourced from around the world and makes them available to patients in Germany and Europe. IQANNA No 10 is the second Clever Leaves product made available to patients in Germany, with further products under the IQANNA brand to be introduced in Germany in the coming weeks.

Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage, stated: "Today's launch of the IQANNA No 10 medical cannabis flowers is an important step in our intensified partnership with Clever Leaves and further improves the already growing range of medical cannabis products available to German pharmacies and patients. Clever Leaves is a large-scale and experienced multinational operator with sustainable operations and excellent quality products from countries with exceptional natural growing conditions. We very much look forward to further deepening our partnership and making further Clever Leaves products available to German patients, among whom we know that demand levels are very high".

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

