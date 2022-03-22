InterCure And Clever Leaves Enter Into International Strategic Partnership

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) (TSX:INCR) (TASE: INCR) and Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) (NASDAQ:CLVRW) have entered into an exclusive multi-year cultivation, marketing and distribution agreement.

Over the term of the agreement, InterCure will have access to Clever Leaves’ high-THC medical cannabis flower to serve several medical cannabis markets, including the Israeli market. As part of the partnership, Clever Leaves will cultivate InterCure's strains to launch InterCure's EU-GMP compliant branded products within the EU, UK and South American markets.

"Establishing exclusive long-term strategic partnerships with world-class partners supports our international expansion plans and profitable growth strategy," stated Alex Rabinovitch, CEO, InterCure, adding, "we are proud to partner with Clever Leaves, a pioneering multinational operator which shares our commitment of providing high-quality pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products to patients around the globe."

Pursuant to the agreement, Clever Leaves and InterCure agreed to collaborate on certain technical matters for the development of new products in an attempt to satisfy the needs of patients in different countries.

“We are enthusiastic for partnering with InterCure, a company with multinational presence and strong leadership position in Israel,” said Andrés Fajardo, president and incoming CEO of Clever Leaves, adding, “InterCure’s high-quality standards, their knowledge and experience in genetics and developing new products, as well as their strong distribution network, will potentialize Clever Leaves’ plans to bring the benefits of medical cannabis to different geographies around the world, including Israel.”