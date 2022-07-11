Clever Leaves, Cantourage Continue To Expand Partnership For Distribution Of Medical Cannabis In Germany

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR continues to expand its presence in Germany, via a partnership with European medical cannabis leader Cantourage GmbH. This time, the expansion of their collaboration will include the supply of Clever Leaves’ second pharmaceutical-grade cannabis product, cultivated in their Portugal Facilities, to the German medicinal cannabis market.

The news comes on the heels of the duo’s recent launc h of the 'IQANNA No 10'-branded Wappa cultivar in Germany. The newly-announced products will also be produced under IQANNA 10 brand and will have one of the highest THC levels available in German pharmacies.

Clever Leaves will supply Cantourage with high-THC dried flower product from the Company’s Wappa strain, cultivated in Clever Leaves’ facility in Portugal, where the company operates approximately 25,000 m2 of actively producing GACP-certified greenhouse.

Andres Fajardo, CEO of Clever Leaves, stated “This partnership expansion provides us the opportunity to continue fulfilling Clever Leaves’ commitment to patients around the world seeking high-quality, safe, and efficacious medicinal cannabis solutions. We are excited to launch additional high-quality products in Germany under the IQANNA brand.” Fajardo continued, “Expanding the distribution of our products with partners such as Cantourage is an important objective for the company’s operations in the European market and enables Clever Leaves to strengthen our supply chain in fast-growing markets such as Germany”.

Photo by manish panghal on Unsplash