The Latin American Cannabis Conference Where Business Gets Done: LATAM CANN.BIZ Lands In Panama, Sep. 1 & 2

LatAm Cann.BIZ, the most important cannabis event in Latin America, will be held, on September 1 and 2, at the Santa María Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort in Panama City.
The event, organized by El Planteo, PR MedCann.Biz, Javier Hasse, and Canalis Capital, will bring together a large portion of the most prominent business people, investors, and professionals in the global cannabis industry to Panama. Find your tickets here.
A Conference For The Global Cannabis Industry
LatAm Cann.BIZ was conceived as a 2-day fully bilingual interdisciplinary conference that will address global and regional trends and provide up-to-date information on the cannabis and hemp industries, including the regulatory framework that governs its production and distribution, cannabis technology, science, and good agricultural and manufacturing practices.
Executives of the best-performing cannabis companies, political actors, high-ranking government officials, medical professionals, and cannabis communicators will attend the event.
“We have thought of it as a space to discover interesting investment opportunities and learn how to be successful in this budding industry”, says Noemi Pérez CEO of Green Book Academy, president of Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz, and one of the organizers of the event.
Featured Speakers
The event will feature speeches, panel discussions, talks, networking, and presentations from companies and investors, and will enable networking among various stakeholders.
Some of the most outstanding speakers are:
- Aras Azadian – Avicanna AVCNF
- Bob Hoban - Clark Hill
- Carlos Hoyos – Former President of the Supreme Court of Justice of Panama
- Carlos Vives Jr.
- Carolina de la Guardia – Lawyer
- Cynthia Salarizadeh – House of Saka, Green Market Report
- Facundo Garretón – Former Legislator of Argentina, Terraflos
- Garyn Angel – Magical Butter
- Hernán Panessi – Journalist
- Ingrid Schmidt – LATAM Cann.Biz
- Javier Hasse – El Planteo, Benzinga, Forbes, Entrepreneur Media
- José Bacellar – VerdeMed
- Juanjo Feijoo – Weedmaps MAPS
- Lorne Gertner – Serial Entrepreneur, Toky Smoke, PharmaCan
- Lucas Nosiglia – Avicanna
- Mara Gordon – Aunt Zelda's
- Marco Algorta – Bienstar Wellness
- Marian Venini – Journalist
- Mariano Duque Velasco – BSF Seeds
- Mark Goldhar – Healing Maps
- Natalia Kesselman – El Planteo
- Noemí Pérez – Green Book Academy
- Ray Harari – Canalis Capital
- Ryan Douglas - Ryan Douglas Cultivation
- Dr. Sandra Carrillo
- Scott Greiper – Viridian Capital Advisors
- Shadi Atassi – Former Soccer Player, Milonga Yerba Mate
You can now get your early bird tickets by clicking here. Hurry up! Prices will go up soon.
Do you want to be a speaker at LatAm Cann.BIZ?
LatAm Cann.BIZ is still accepting speaker requests. Applications are reviewed by the LatAm Cann.BIZ team.
Click here to apply.
To consult the event agenda and obtain more information, click here or contact: info@latamcannbiz.com
Would you like to sponsor LatAm Cann.BIZ?
To find out about sponsorship options click here or contact Javier Hasse here: info@latamcannbiz.com
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.