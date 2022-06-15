The Latin American Cannabis Conference Where Business Gets Done: LATAM CANN.BIZ Lands In Panama, Sep. 1 & 2

LatAm Cann.BIZ, the most important cannabis event in Latin America, will be held, on September 1 and 2, at the Santa María Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort in Panama City.

The event, organized by El Planteo, PR MedCann.Biz, Javier Hasse, and Canalis Capital, will bring together a large portion of the most prominent business people, investors, and professionals in the global cannabis industry to Panama. Find your tickets here.

A Conference For The Global Cannabis Industry

LatAm Cann.BIZ was conceived as a 2-day fully bilingual interdisciplinary conference that will address global and regional trends and provide up-to-date information on the cannabis and hemp industries, including the regulatory framework that governs its production and distribution, cannabis technology, science, and good agricultural and manufacturing practices.

Executives of the best-performing cannabis companies, political actors, high-ranking government officials, medical professionals, and cannabis communicators will attend the event.

“We have thought of it as a space to discover interesting investment opportunities and learn how to be successful in this budding industry”, says Noemi Pérez CEO of Green Book Academy, president of Puerto Rico MedCann.Biz, and one of the organizers of the event.

Featured Speakers

The event will feature speeches, panel discussions, talks, networking, and presentations from companies and investors, and will enable networking among various stakeholders.

Some of the most outstanding speakers are:

Aras Azadian – Avicanna AVCNF

– Avicanna Bob Hoban - Clark Hill

- Clark Hill Carlos Hoyos – Former President of the Supreme Court of Justice of Panama

– Former President of the Supreme Court of Justice of Panama Carlos Vives Jr.

Carolina de la Guardia – Lawyer

– Lawyer Cynthia Salarizadeh – House of Saka, Green Market Report

– House of Saka, Green Market Report Facundo Garretón – Former Legislator of Argentina, Terraflos

– Former Legislator of Argentina, Terraflos Garyn Angel – Magical Butter

– Magical Butter Hernán Panessi – Journalist

– Journalist Ingrid Schmidt – LATAM Cann.Biz

– LATAM Cann.Biz Javier Hasse – El Planteo, Benzinga, Forbes, Entrepreneur Media

– El Planteo, Benzinga, Forbes, Entrepreneur Media José Bacellar – VerdeMed

– VerdeMed Juanjo Feijoo – Weedmaps MAPS

– Weedmaps Lorne Gertner – Serial Entrepreneur, Toky Smoke, PharmaCan

– Serial Entrepreneur, Toky Smoke, PharmaCan Lucas Nosiglia – Avicanna

– Avicanna Mara Gordon – Aunt Zelda's

– Aunt Zelda's Marco Algorta – Bienstar Wellness

– Bienstar Wellness Marian Venini – Journalist

– Journalist Mariano Duque Velasco – BSF Seeds

– BSF Seeds Mark Goldhar – Healing Maps

– Healing Maps Natalia Kesselman – El Planteo

– El Planteo Noemí Pérez – Green Book Academy

– Green Book Academy Ray Harari – Canalis Capital

– Canalis Capital Ryan Douglas - Ryan Douglas Cultivation

- Ryan Douglas Cultivation Dr. Sandra Carrillo

Scott Greiper – Viridian Capital Advisors

– Viridian Capital Advisors Shadi Atassi – Former Soccer Player, Milonga Yerba Mate

You can now get your early bird tickets by clicking here. Hurry up! Prices will go up soon.

Do you want to be a speaker at LatAm Cann.BIZ?

LatAm Cann.BIZ is still accepting speaker requests. Applications are reviewed by the LatAm Cann.BIZ team.

Click here to apply.

To consult the event agenda and obtain more information, click here or contact: info@latamcannbiz.com

Would you like to sponsor LatAm Cann.BIZ?

To find out about sponsorship options click here or contact Javier Hasse here: info@latamcannbiz.com