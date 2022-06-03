Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Schwazze, Trulieve, Essex Apothecary & Verano

Schwazze To Open Emerald Fields Dispensary In Denver's Highlands Neighborhood

Vertically integrated cannabis company Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ is opening an adult-use 'cannaboutique,' Emerald Fields, formally known as Urban Health & Wellness Inc. in the Highlands neighborhood of Denver, at 2675 W. 38th Ave.

The grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 4. The celebration will feature swag bags for the first 50 shoppers, donuts & coffee, games, a lunchtime taco food truck and a social media scavenger hunt. Representatives from various prominent cannabis brands such as O.Pen, Wyld, Ripple, Stratos and Green Dot will be on hand.

"Our Emerald Fields Cannaboutiques offers an incredible selection of products, great service, and an educated and engaged staff that make it easy for shoppers to find what they're looking for,” Collin Lodge, vice president of retail for Schwazze said.

Emerald Fields provides a boutique cannabis shopping experience at its other locations in Manitou Springs and Cherry Creek.

Trulieve Cannabis Expands Retail Footprint In Pennsylvania

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF announced the grand opening of a new Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary under the Permit Harvest of SouthEast PA LLC.

Located at 1951 E Lincoln Hwy in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, the new retail location kicked off cannabis sales on Thursday, June 2.

"As a cornerstone market for Trulieve, we are proud to expand access to medical marijuana for Pennsylvania's patient population," said Kim Rivers, the company’s CEO. "Trulieve is committed to investing in communities where we operate and will offer patients access to high-quality products and provide exceptional customer experiences."

Trulieve also operates dispensaries in the following communities around the state: Camp Hill, Cranberry Township, Devon, Harrisburg, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Reading, Scranton, Washington, Whitehall, York and Zelienople.

Cannabis Store Essex Apothecary Opens In Lynn, MA

Essex Apothecary is scheduled to open its doors on Friday, June 3, 2022.

The dispensary will offer a diverse product selection, including flower, tincture, edibles, concentrates and more to Lynn's visitors and residents.

Open to guests 21+ years old, Essex Apothecary will be hosting a ribbon-cutting celebration at 12PM.

"We believe in the healing, helping aspects of cannabis,” Lynn local and Essex Apothecary owner Heather Hannon said. “Because everybody is different and reacts differently to different things, our intent is to listen to our customers and suggest products that can assist them."

Verano Holdings Hits Milestone With 100th Cannabis Dispensary Nationwide

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF is kicking off cannabis sales at its 100th affiliated dispensary, Zen Leaf Wynnewood, on Friday, June 3, through permittee NSE Pennsylvania, LLC.

Located at 257 Lancaster Avenue, Zen Leaf Wynnewood will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new store will offer a suite of cannabis therapeutics, including flower, topicals and vapes.

“Reaching the milestone of operating 100 dispensaries nationwide is a result of the incredible dedication of our Verano team and the enduring loyalty of our valued customers,” stated George Archos, Verano’s founder and CEO.

Benzinga photo. Source: Image from Shutterstock