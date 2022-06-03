Verano Opens 100th Cannabis Dispensary In The US, Zen Leaf Wynnewood

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF will open its 100th affiliated dispensary in the nation, Zen Leaf Wynnewood, on June 3 through permitee NSE Pennsylvania, LLC. Located at 257 Lancaster Avenue, Zen Leaf Wynnewood is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., local time.

“Reaching the milestone of operating 100 dispensaries nationwide is a result of the incredible dedication of our Verano team and the enduring loyalty of our valued customers,” stated George Archos, Verano founder and chief executive officer. “We’re forever grateful to all our guests and team members for their support throughout this exciting journey, and look forward to celebrating this historic day in the great state of Pennsylvania by serving medical patients at our brand new Zen Leaf dispensary in Wynnewood.”

Zen Leaf Wynnewood is located just outside of Philadelphia in Montgomery County, the third most populous county in Pennsylvania. It will offer a suite of cannabis therapeutics, including flower, topicals, and vapes. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead online for express in-store or curbside pickup.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash

