High Tide Names New CTO Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings Release

Cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA has appointed Greg Fleury to serve as its new chief technology officer.

Fleury brings over two decades of experience in developing and managing digital operations teams, web platform design, analytics, search engine optimization, and e-commerce in the retail, oil and gas, and utilities sectors.

In his most recent prior role as vice president of digital and technology for Edo Japan, a Canadian fast-food restaurant chain specializing in Japanese Teppan-style cooking, he led the development of that company's ordering app, website, data warehouse, and analytics systems.

In his new position, Fleury will be responsible for leading High Tide's global technology and digital operations, overseeing the development of digital platforms, digital commerce, security, and analytics. He will also be responsible for managing High Tide's IT infrastructure.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce the addition of Greg Fleury to High Tide's executive team. Greg is an avid technological innovator with many years of experience and a track record of success," Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide, said. "I plan on working closely with him over the coming months to take the digital and e-commerce components of High Tide's integrated cannabis ecosystem to new heights."

Q2 2022 Financial Results & Webcast

Simultaneously, the Calgary-based company reported that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, after financial markets close on Tuesday, June 14.

Following the release of its first-quarter financial and operational results, High Tide will host a webcast with Grover and CFO Rahim Kanji at 5:30 PM Eastern Time on the same day.

Photo: Courtesy of Hunters Race on Unsplash