Massachusetts Cannabis Co. Root & Bloom Names CEO, Gets Green Light To Launch Operations

Root & Bloom announced that the board of directors has unanimously chosen Tom Regan to serve as CEO.

Regan, who has been working as a strategic advisor to the Salisbury, Massachusetts-based company, will assume the new role immediately.

He brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in several senior leadership capacities in product development, supply chain management, operations, and finance in high-growth companies and markets.

Regan's early career spanned start-ups and tech companies and he spent ten years as a director at Cisco Systems CSCO. Most recently, he was president of Mindful/TR Concentrates/Link Brands in Colorado and led the teams responsible for cultivation, extraction, compliance, distribution, branding and retail operations.

"Tom is a strong leader with a proven track record of developing diverse and high-performing teams," George Haseltine, the company's founder, said. "And not just in the cannabis industry. Tom's experience in high tech combined with his background in the mature cannabis market of Colorado, gives us a great competitive edge. As we enter the Massachusetts market, we are looking forward to having Tom lead the fast-growing Root & Bloom team."

Root & Bloom received a final license from the Cannabis Control Commission on April 8, 2022, and is expected to commence operations in the coming weeks.

The 40,000+ square foot facility at 187 Lafayette Road in Salisbury houses more than a dozen rooms dedicated to cultivation and curing; FDA cGMP compliant, full-service manufacturing operations; and an extraction laboratory.

Photo: Courtesy of Root & Bloom