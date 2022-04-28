QQQ
Springbig Partners With Tymber To Launch Fully Integrated Loyalty Rewards Feature

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 4:23 PM | 1 min read

Springbig, provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, introduced its loyalty integration platform with Tymber, e-commerce platform for digital growth.

Retailers using Tymber and springbig allow customers to opt into springbig-powered loyalty rewards and SMS marketing programs. Over time, shoppers can accrue points and directly redeem rewards through the company's website and Tymber's mobile apps.

Through this streamlined and conversion-focused integration, cannabis retailers can maintain a competitive advantage and break their dependence on third-party marketplaces by offering elevated consumer experiences on their own website and mobile app.

Retailers that utilize this integration will also have increased ownership over their marketing channels and e-commerce data which will drive sales and customer acquisition initiatives.

"Tymber's commitment to helping cannabis businesses grow through valuable customer relationships aligns with our mission to help brands and dispensaries retain loyal customers and build new inroads within the industry," stated Jeffrey Harris, founder and CEO of springbig. "I am confident that our latest integration will benefit all industry stakeholders as the cannabis retail sector becomes increasingly digital."

Photo: Courtesy of springbig

