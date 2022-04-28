Springbig Partners With Tymber To Launch Fully Integrated Loyalty Rewards Feature

Springbig, provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, introduced its loyalty integration platform with Tymber, e-commerce platform for digital growth.

Retailers using Tymber and springbig allow customers to opt into springbig-powered loyalty rewards and SMS marketing programs. Over time, shoppers can accrue points and directly redeem rewards through the company's website and Tymber's mobile apps.

Through this streamlined and conversion-focused integration, cannabis retailers can maintain a competitive advantage and break their dependence on third-party marketplaces by offering elevated consumer experiences on their own website and mobile app.

Retailers that utilize this integration will also have increased ownership over their marketing channels and e-commerce data which will drive sales and customer acquisition initiatives.

"Tymber's commitment to helping cannabis businesses grow through valuable customer relationships aligns with our mission to help brands and dispensaries retain loyal customers and build new inroads within the industry," stated Jeffrey Harris, founder and CEO of springbig. "I am confident that our latest integration will benefit all industry stakeholders as the cannabis retail sector becomes increasingly digital."

Photo: Courtesy of springbig

Related News

springbig Announces Loyalty Integration With Greenline, Canada's Cannabis POS System

MATTIO Communications And Madison Fiore Launch MATTIO+FIORE Cannabis-Focused Marketing Agency

Springbig Update: Pending Business Combination With Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp