MATTIO Communications And Madison Fiore Launch MATTIO+FIORE Cannabis-Focused Marketing Agency

MATTIO Communications launched MATTIO+FIORE Media, a new cannabis-focused paid media and performance marketing agency. Led by MATTIO Communications CEO Rosie Mattio and Madison Fiore, the subsidiary will focus on growth strategy, media buying, email and SMS marketing, creative and campaign development, including photo, video, animation and design assets and managing listings on third-party platforms such as Weedmaps, Leafly, I Heart Jane and springbig.

Due to federal and local regulations, paid media advertising has been historically inaccessible to legal plant-touching cannabis companies.

As the former head of growth at Hawke Media, Fiore helped increase the agency's annual recurring revenue by 1,300% between 2017 and 2021, executing million-dollar advertising campaigns on behalf of some of the most successful cannabis and CBD brands in the U.S., including Papa & Barkley, Heavy Hitters, EAZE, Miss Grass, Prima, WYLD, Kadenwood Brands and Parallel.

"MATTIO+FIORE's mission is to eliminate the existing friction points in cannabis marketing by proactively building the infrastructure to execute effective paid media campaigns on mainstream platforms," said Fiore. "Paid advertising remains an underutilized tool in cannabis, and after developing campaigns for some of the most respected brands over the past five years, I recognized an opportunity to help businesses navigate this uncharted territory on a larger scale. MATTIO+FIORE's services will be essential to brand growth once cannabis e-commerce hits its stride, and I am thrilled to partner with Rosie to push the needle forward within the realm of cannabis marketing."

MATTIO+FIORE focuses on driving clients' awareness, traffic and revenue through paid media and performance marketing strategies.

Committed to clients every step of the way, the new agency has said it will develop campaigns and execute creatives while honing in on attribution, full-funnel marketing audits, LTV, CRO and strategic partnerships.

