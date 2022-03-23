Springbig Update: Pending Business Combination With Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TCAC) has filed an amended registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the proposed business combination between TCAC and springbig, provider of marketing software to the cannabis industry.

The amended registration statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination and includes springbig's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. Springbig's fiscal 2021 financial results, which demonstrated strong year-over-year revenue growth of 58%, were announced on March 10, 2022, along with the nominees for the post-business combination board of directors.

Additionally, springbig hosted a virtual analyst day in collaboration with TCAC on March 17, 2022. The event featured presentations from each of the company's business units, including sales, client success, marketing, technology & product development, and finance. A copy of the presentation deck has been filed on the SEC website., ,

The business combination is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the approval of TCAC's shareholders, the registration statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the business combination, the combined company will operate under the springbig name and is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market, under the new symbol "SBIG."

A link to the amended S-4 filing can be found through the SEC's website. The registration statement has not yet become effective, and the information contained therein is subject to change.