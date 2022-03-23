QQQ
+ 0.00
356.96
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-327.79
42036.34
-0.7737%
DIA
-0.03
348.17
-0.01%
SPY
-0.05
449.64
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
128.68
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
179.37
-0.01%

Springbig Update: Pending Business Combination With Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp

byVuk Zdinjak
March 23, 2022 8:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Springbig Update: Pending Business Combination With Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TCAC) has filed an amended registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the proposed business combination between TCAC and springbig, provider of marketing software to the cannabis industry.

The amended registration statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination and includes springbig's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. Springbig's fiscal 2021 financial results, which demonstrated strong year-over-year revenue growth of 58%, were announced on March 10, 2022, along with the nominees for the post-business combination board of directors.

Additionally, springbig hosted a virtual analyst day in collaboration with TCAC on March 17, 2022. The event featured presentations from each of the company's business units, including sales, client success, marketing, technology & product development, and finance. A copy of the presentation deck has been filed on the SEC website., ,

The business combination is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the approval of TCAC's shareholders, the registration statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Upon closing of the business combination, the combined company will operate under the springbig name and is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market, under the new symbol "SBIG."

A link to the amended S-4 filing can be found through the SEC's website. The registration statement has not yet become effective, and the information contained therein is subject to change.

 

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The premier Cannabis Conference in North America is returning to Miami Beach, Florida!
Join us LIVE to connect with entrepreneurs, investors, and pros in the cannabis space at Benzinga’s Cannabis Conference on April 20-21, 2022.

Buy Tickets Now

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis-Focused Marketing Software Provider Springbig To Go Public Via SPAC

Cannabis-Focused Marketing Software Provider Springbig To Go Public Via SPAC

A special purpose acquisition company Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TCAC) announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement for a business combination that would result in springbig’s public listing. read more
The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, A GOP Legalization Bill, Seth Rogen & Sarah Silverman's Campaign

The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, A GOP Legalization Bill, Seth Rogen & Sarah Silverman's Campaign

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of November 8, 2021. Contents read more
Verano Reaches Connecticut Cannabis Market Via $113.25M Purchase Of Tuatara Owned Business

Verano Reaches Connecticut Cannabis Market Via $113.25M Purchase Of Tuatara Owned Business

Multi-state cannabis operator Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) confirmed Wednesday that it has signed multiple agreements to acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Caring Nature, LLC and Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions, Inc., along with the read more