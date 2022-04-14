springbig Announces Loyalty Integration With Greenline, Canada's Cannabis POS System

springbig, provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, announced a new integration with Greenline POS, one of Canada's fully-compliant cannabis retail point-of-sale platforms. This integration provides springbig with real-time consumer and retail insights at checkout and will allow retailers using Greenline's services to seamlessly access springbig's customer loyalty features.

Greenline POS is currently used by over 700 cannabis retailers in Canada, processing over $70M in sales each month. springbig rewards and offers can be redeemed by customers via Greenline's POS system for a streamlined retail experience. Customers using Greenline will also be auto-populated to springbig's platform and conversely, customers using springbig will be auto-populated to Greenline for seamless integration.

"springbig's latest integration with Greenline underscores our dedication to improving and simplifying the cannabis shopping experience across North America," stated Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. "Through our integration with Greenline, customers can redeem rewards they've earned immediately at checkout and won't miss out on any opportunities for savings. We're impressed with the robust POS network Greenline has created, which has quickly become the gold standard in Canada, where we look forward to expanding our reach."

