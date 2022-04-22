Cannabis Movers & Shakers: SuperNet, MediPharm, Le-Vel, Jupiter Wellness, Leafly, Acreage

SuperNet Names John Pfisterer As CFO

SuperNet, a payment network that enables credit card payments for cannabis merchants and consumers, has tapped John Pfisterer to oversee its financial department.

Pfisterer was CFO for Paya (and its predecessor Sage Payment Solutions), from 2013 to 2018 and helped lead the sale of the company to a private equity firm in 2017.

He started his career with Capital One COF in 1995 and served as divisional CFO for several business units during his 11-year tenure. Most recently, Pfisterer was CFO for LA-based tech company Edlio.

The company's mission - reducing the friction related to payments in the cannabis space - is something that I'm passionate about," said Pfisterer. "I'm excited about joining SuperNet on this journey."

MediPharm Labs Appoints David Pidduck As CEO & Director

MediPharm Labs Corp. LABS MEDIF MLZ has appointed experienced pharma and med-tech executive David Pidduck as CEO and director of the company.

Pidduck replaces outgoing CEO and director Bryan Howcroft, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

He brings more than two decades of proven senior leadership experience to MediPharm, including serving as president and CEO of a Canadian pharmaceutical company, where he was also a member of the board of directors.

Prior to this, Pidduck was involved in the successful ground-up commercialization of several products in both Canadian and international markets and brought a track record of both organic execution as well as M&A and integration expertise to the company.

Chris Taves, chairman of the board, said he is "pleased to welcome" Pidduck to MediPharm.

"The company continues to make progress building its sales pipeline both in Canada and internationally, driving toward consistent revenue growth and profitability. With a strong background in business development, strategy, and M&A within the Pharma and Med Tech sectors, David is the right individual to lead the company through this formative period," Taves said.

Le-Vel Strengthens Its Leadership Team With New Appointment

Le-Vel - a company behind the THRIVE SKIN CBD skincare system – has welcomed Carmen Wasserman to the position of CLO, effective immediately.

Wasserman's 27 years of experience are characterized by advising start-ups to multi-billion dollar companies on how to navigate the myriad of laws and regulations in the global arena.

Before joining Le-Vel, Wasserman served as associate general counsel and data privacy officer for Arbonne International LLC, as CEO of compliance legal and strategic solutions, and as vice president-chief compliance officer and senior corporate counsel at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. AERI and legal endeavors.

"Carmen is an excellent addition to our executive team," says Le-Vel CEO and co-founder Jason Camper. "Her strong business acumen and experience as a key strategic partner to Executives and Board Members of global brands in the direct selling industry is a tremendous asset to our organization, and we are confident that she will lead and guide us in our compliance and legal program."

Jupiter Wellness Welcomes Three Sales & Marketing Executives To Its Team

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. JUPW has appointed three sales and marketing executives to its team to drive sales of its science-backed proprietary brands and products.

Mohammed Ahmed is an experienced marketing professional specializing in market research, consumer behavior, social media marketing, and demand generation. He was marketing manager for Namco USA, where he directed marketing and advertising for $40 million in annual revenues by optimizing user experience through market research, competitive analysis, consumer segmentation studies, and pricing tests.

Jennifer Canon is a research, development, and marketing specialist in the personal care, over-the-counter, prescription pharmaceuticals, and topical care products industries at companies including Hydron Technologies and Greyson International GYSN, which she co-founded. At Greyson International, she developed, trademarked, and launched eight new skincare products, one of which generated over $100,000 in sales during Ms. Canon's 8-minute segment on The Home Shopping Network.

Guy Shapira is a seasoned digital marketer of nutraceuticals, health, and beauty products and services. He brings multi-decade sales, marketing, and business expertise in search engine marketing and search engine optimization, having managed multi-million-dollar campaigns on platforms including Google Ads, Bing Ads, and Facebook FB pay-per-click.

Over the past two years, Jupiter has built a portfolio of award-winning wellness brands, including CaniSun, fit CBD, Jack, Wellness CBD 1937, Black Belt CBD, and Felix Ambrosia, as well prescription therapeutics such as Photosil that have been featured in numerous media outlets including the Today Show, CNN, ABC, CBS, Animal Planet, AdWeek, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, Vogue, BuzzFeed, and Forbes.

"While we focus on our science and clinical development in dermatology for our over-the-counter and prescription products, our commercialized products continue to gain traction in the market, I am very confident this new team will bring our consumer products division to its full potential," said Jupiter CEO Brian John.

Leafly Names Deidre Boulware CPO

Deidre Boulware has joined Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY as chief people officer.

Boulware will lead Leafly's people organization, including talent acquisition and sourcing, talent management and development, and total rewards.

She will also lead the development and implementation of the company's enterprise-wide equity, diversity, and inclusion strategy that fosters employee success, growth, and career development.

Before joining Leafly, Boulware served as vice president and head of talent, development & diversity for American Century Investments. She led the development and implementation of key talent initiatives and diversity, equity, and inclusion. She also served as global head of human resources for US Pharmacopeia and has held senior roles at major financial services firms, including Willis Towers Watson WTW, Capital One, Ally Financial ALLY and Wachovia Securities.

"Deidre brings a unique perspective and breadth of experience that will help us nurture a collaborative and innovative workplace that fosters success and allows for individual development and career growth," said Yoko Miyashita, Leafly CEO.

Acreage Appoints Legal Expert & Former Ascend Wellness Exec As General Counsel

Acreage Holdings, Inc. ACRDF has appointed Corey Sheahan to serve as the company's general counsel. He will replace Jim Doherty, who previously announced his departure from the New York-based company after a successful four-year tenure.

After an 18-month tenure as executive vice president of legal and chief legal officer at Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH, Sheahan returns to Acreage.

"I am honored to return to the company that first introduced me to the complex, ever-changing cannabis industry as general counsel," Sheahan said. "I look forward to working with the leadership team, board and all Acreage employees and stakeholders to help Acreage execute on its focused corporate strategy."

Previously, Sheahan served as deputy general counsel at Acreage. He successfully led and managed the company through various high-profile transactions, including its going public transaction and arrangement agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation CGC.

