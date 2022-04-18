QQQ
EXCLUSIVE: Acreage Appoints Legal Expert & Former Ascend Wellness Exec As General Counsel

by Jelena Martinovic, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2022 11:14 AM | 2 min read

Acreage Holdings, Inc. ACRG ACRDF has appointed Corey Sheahan to serve as the company's general counsel. He will replace Jim Doherty, who previously announced his departure from the New York-based company after a successful four-year tenure.

Sheahan returns to Acreage after an 18-month tenure as executive vice president of legal and chief legal officer at Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH.

"I am honored to return to the company that first introduced me to the complex, ever-changing cannabis industry as general counsel," Sheahan said. "I look forward to working with the leadership team, board and all Acreage employees and stakeholders to help Acreage execute on its focused corporate strategy."

Previously, Sheahan served as deputy general counsel at Acreage, where he successfully led and managed the company through various high-profile transactions, including its going public transaction and arrangement agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC.

Before Acreage, he practiced transactional and securities business law at Foley & Lardner LLP. Sheahan holds a Juris Doctor degree from Duke University School of Law.

Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage praised Sheahan's "comprehensive industry knowledge and strong governance experience," adding that it's an "invaluable asset to Acreage as we continue to scale and solidify our position in high-growth markets with evolving regulatory developments."

To meet Caldini in person sign up for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, where he is a speaker among many other cannabis entrepreneurs and industry experts.

Photo: Courtesy of Photo by Hunters Race on Unsplash

