Leafly Names Deidre Boulware Chief People Officer

Deidre Boulware will join Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY, as chief people officer. Boulware will lead Leafly’s people organization including talent acquisition and sourcing, talent management and development, and total rewards. She will also lead the development and implementation of the company’s enterprise-wide equity, diversity and inclusion strategy that fosters employee success, growth and career development.

“Deidre joins Leafly at an exciting time as we embark on our bold vision to become the established one-stop shop for anyone who wants to understand or purchase cannabis. Deidre brings a unique perspective and breadth of experience that will help us nurture a collaborative and innovative workplace that fosters success and allows for individual development and career growth,” stated Yoko Miyashita, Leafly CEO. “Her passion for the end-to-end employee experience and talent strategy will be instrumental as we continue to scale.”

Prior to joining Leafly, Boulware served as vice president and head of talent, development & diversity for American Century Investments where she led the development and implementation of key talent initiatives and diversity, equity and inclusion. She also served as global head of human resources for US Pharmacopeia and has held senior roles at major financial services firms including Willis Towers Watson WTW, Capital One COF, Ally Financial ALLY and Wachovia Securities.

“Cannabis is one of the most complex and fastest-growing industries, and the people behind that growth are central to its continued success. I am thrilled to join Leafly as chief people officer at such an exciting time and look forward to driving strategic business goals through building a ‘people first’ culture inside and outside Leafly,” stated Boulware. “Personally, I am proud to have the opportunity to continue to drive social impact and change through action, advocacy, and education as a leader for the world’s leading cannabis discovery marketplace.”

Photo: Courtesy of Leafly Holdings, Inc.

Related News

What's The Top Job Creator In America Right Now? The Answer Might Surprise You