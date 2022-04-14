Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council Member Lori Ferrara Honored By Motley Fool As Top Cannabis Investor

The Motley Fool, a financial services company founded in 1993, recently released the winners of its 2022 Women in Investing Awards.

And Lori Ferrari, a member of Benzinga’s Cannabis Advisory Council is among them as the number one cannabis investor.

Ferrara, who joined The Arcview Group when the cannabis investor network had some 80 members and she was the only woman, is now part of an all-women management team running Treehouse Global Ventures, which invests in female-led cannabis companies. Ferrara also runs Alexava Holdings, a boutique private equity firm specializing in cannabis investments.

Prior to getting into cannabis, Ferrara worked on TV distribution, managing syndication operations for big-name shows like Inside Edition, Jeopardy, Geraldo and The Oprah Winfrey Show, ultimately setting up her own company, Picture Perfect Partners.

“This personal journey has given new meaning to my life,” Ferrara told Benzinga at the launch of Treehouse Global Ventures. “Never would I have thought in my lifetime I would be able to contribute to the expansion of the health and wellness choices that men and women can share, both benefiting from the gifts of this medicine. Nor did I ever believe that women would have this place in history to come together, and empower and support one another like I have witnessed. This is a natural ‘high’ in itself and I am inspired by the brilliance that surrounds me.”

The Motley Fool points to research confirming that women have historically earned better investing results than men, though tend to express less confidence in their investing abilities. And this is not to mention inequalities in wage and opportunity, which translates into women having to work harder to build wealth for themselves and their families.

“To encourage more women to start their investing journey, The Motley Fool recognizes the leading women in investing for 2022, all of whom align with our mission of making the world smarter, happier, and richer,” noted The Motley Fool. “We hope that these award winners will help inspire more women to invest confidently for the long-term." Congratulations all around!