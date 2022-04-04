New York Launches Cannabis Education Campaign, Here's What It's All About

New York will roll out a new marijuana-themed education program with the aim of teaching people about cannabis laws around the state, reported ABC7NY.

This is the first public education campaign focused on marijuana, informing people where cannabis can be consumed, who can consume it and how to do so safely. The Office of Cannabis Management is in charge of the campaign, which will also provide parents and caregivers guidance on how to protect youth.

The educational campaign will also focus on the dangers of driving while impaired by cannabis and other important information in an effort to make the new industry as safe and healthy as possible.

Once launched, the program will be marketed on TV, radio, transport outlets and social media.

New York Cannabis Program Overview

Among other policy changes and updates confirmed since legalization took effect in March 2021, one of the most significant was the employee cannabis testing policy update. In October, New York became the first state in the Union to prohibit employers from testing most employees for cannabis.

In the meantime, the state cannabis board declared marijuana gifting illegal and banned Delta-8 THC products while allowing hemp flower sales.

In February, State Senator Jeremy Cooney (D) proposed a bill that would allow transgender and non-binary people to qualify as social equity applicants under NY's cannabis law.

In March, as previously announced, New York lawmakers confirmed a set of rules that will prioritize people with prior cannabis convictions to get the first round of adult-use retail licenses—ahead of existing medical cannabis businesses.