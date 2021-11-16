QQQ
+ 2.50
392.11
+ 0.63%
BTC/USD
-3014.75
60591.99
-4.74%
DIA
+ 1.77
359.47
+ 0.49%
SPY
+ 2.21
465.22
+ 0.47%
TLT
+ 0.14
145.34
+ 0.1%
GLD
-0.72
174.90
-0.41%

New York Senator's Proposal: Offer Cannabis Equity Benefits To Transgender And Non-Binary People

byNina Zdinjak
November 16, 2021 12:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
New York Senator's Proposal: Offer Cannabis Equity Benefits To Transgender And Non-Binary People

New York's cannabis program continues to produce novelties, with the most recent being a bill that would allow transgender and non-binary people to qualify as social equity applicants under the state’s cannabis law.

Senator Jeremy Cooney (D) presented the legislation in a bid to deal with an “unintended consequence” of the recreational marijuana law that would otherwise “force certain individuals from choosing between their gender identity and receiving priority for a license,” reported Marijuana Moment.

Under the current cannabis law in New York, licensing priority was given to women-owned enterprises and other marginalized groups affected by the war on drugs.

The issue now concerns persons born biologically female and then transitioned or who identify as nonbinary. They would have to decide what to fill out on their application if they want to obtain equity benefits.

“This bill will include transgender and gender-nonbinary individuals in the social and economic equity plan giving them priority in licensing…Every New Yorker deserves the right to express and identify their gender as they choose,” the legislation says.

“The social equity aspect of the [Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act] is meant to uplift historically marginalized groups through economic opportunities in the cannabis industry and this bill furthers that effort,” it continues.

The legislation, filed on Friday, has been referred to the Senate Rules Committee for consideration.

The proposed bill comes some eight months after former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed recreational marijuana into law, making New York the 15th state to legalize recreational cannabis. During that time, the state announced several policy changes and updates with one of the most significant being its employee cannabis testing policy. In October, New York became the first state in the Union to prohibit employers from testing most employees for cannabis.

More recently, the state cannabis board declared marijuana gifting illegal and banned Delta-8 THC products while allowing hemp flower sales.

Photo: Courtesy of Katie Rainbow �‍🌈 on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Media

Related Articles

DEA Raises Production Levels For Psychedelics, Deschedules Cocaine-Derived Drug; Could Cannabis Be Next?

DEA Raises Production Levels For Psychedelics, Deschedules Cocaine-Derived Drug; Could Cannabis Be Next?

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) raised legal production quotas for illegal Schedule I drugs like psilocybin, MDMA and DMT...again. The agency first set its initial targets for psychedelics to be produced for research activities in the U.S. read more
Biden's FDA Pick Has Prescribed CBD, Recognizes Potential: Will He Lead Govt Closer To Legalization?

Biden's FDA Pick Has Prescribed CBD, Recognizes Potential: Will He Lead Govt Closer To Legalization?

The Food and Drug Administration may get a new commissioner who has experienced the medical benefits of cannabis first hand. read more

'Republicans are introducing a long-awaited bill to legalize cannabis. We got an exclusive look at the 119-page bill to find 4 key details' -Business Insider

https://www.businessinsider.com/gop-cannabis-federal-legalization-bill-2021-11 read more
Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman And Marijuana Giants Launch Initiative Urging Congress To Legalize Pot

Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman And Marijuana Giants Launch Initiative Urging Congress To Legalize Pot

A new push for federal cannabis legalization has appeared in the form of a campaign, “Cannabis in Common,” launched Tuesday by a coalition of cannabis advocates, large marijuana businesses and celebrities like Seth Rogan and Sarah Silverman. read more