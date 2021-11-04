QQQ
It's Official: New York Bans Delta-8 THC Products, Allows Hemp Flower Sales

byNina Zdinjak
November 4, 2021 8:38 am
The New York Cannabis Control Board (CCB) made it clear on Wednesday – controversial delta-8 THC products cannot be sold, though hemp flower is allowed. The clarification comes some eight months after former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed recreational marijuana into law.

Empire State regulators also approved the sale of hemp-infused food and beveragesreported Marijuana Moment.

The Anticipated Ban On Delta-8 THC Is Here 

Among the many issues taken up by the CCB Wednesday, including advertising, labeling, packaging and lab testing, the most anticipated among cannabis companies and consumers was the decision regarding 

delta-8 THC, an intoxicating component in the cannabis plant that can be converted from CBD derived from hemp. 

The CCB made clear that its new regulations “prohibit the sale of Delta-8 THC products,” and because they contain intoxicating qualities they "are better left to be regulated in the future Adult-Use program.”

Joining other states like Texas, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, New York's CCB made clear that its regulations “prohibit the sale of Delta-8 THC products,” adding that “these products contain intoxicating qualities which are better left to be regulated in the future Adult-Use program.”

Recently, a study found that among delta-8 products, there was widespread content mislabeling involved. Many argued that the mislabeling issue likely gave lawmakers a reason to ban delta-8.

The board further declared a 60-day public comment period, during which people can weigh in on a draft proposal to permit medical cannabis patients to cultivate their own plants

The board also ruled that hemp flower can be sold but not advertised.

In a recent move, New York became the first in the Union to prohibit employers from testing most employees for cannabis, when it set up rules on cannabis in the workplace.

The CCB also proclaimed marijuana gifting to be illegal and lifted the longstanding ban on access to cannabis flower for medicinal marijuana patients.

“We are working as quickly as we can to build a new, safe industry that promotes public health and grows our economy, and with today’s approval of hemp regulations, we are taking another step forward in delivering on that promise for New Yorkers,” CCB chair Tremaine Wright stated. “In just our first month of operating, we have already made it easier for patients to access medical cannabis.”

Photo: Courtesy of Colton Duke on Unsplash

