Hempsana Teams Up With GAMA To Launch New Cannabis Product Offerings And Brands

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with GAMA Corp to co-manufacture and distribute new products and brands from the United States to the Canadian and International Markets for both recreational and medicinal use.

Under the terms of the agreement, GAMA will leverage Hempsana’s EU GMP compliant facility and its full suite of product manufacturing capabilities to support the product development of the following product categories: THC diamonds, infused pre-rolls, hash, edibles and topicals.

“We are extremely excited to partner with GAMA Corp to deliver contract manufacture operation (CMO) services as we continue to expand our manufacturing capabilities into underrepresented product categories in the cannabis space. We’re especially excited about the launch of various recognized brands for the Canadian consumers and medical patients,” stated Randy Ko, CEO of Hempsana.

Combined, Hempsana and GAMA have over 195 SKUs that are currently under review with Health Canada and will be available to be purchased by provincial wholesalers by the beginning of summer 2022 with additional white label service offerings for LPs and brands interested in products not yet available in the marketplace.

