Hempsana Partners With 6Pak Solutions And NaturalSci Regulatory Consulting

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. entered into a trilateral partnership with NaturalSci Regulatory Consulting Corp. and 6Pak Solutions Inc. This partnership will provide full turnkey solutions to brands and licensed producers looking to launch cannabis products into the Canadian market and help them navigate through the many of the go-to-market challenges of launching products including but not limited to:

Regulatory and compliance

Production innovation and formulation

Right-sized manufacturing

Supply chain management

Product distribution

"I am very proud of my team and our fantastic partners for creating this new trilateral partnership; working together to serve the industry and expedite the growth of new brands in the Canadian market,” said CEO Kyley Paul of NaturalSci Regulatory.

Chris Sharanewych, CEO of 6Pak Solutions is also happy about the partnership. “6Pak is very excited about this opportunity to work with NSRC and Hempsana. It extends the scope of what we’re able to offer our clientele, making the legal industry more accessible for all.”

Randy Ko, CEO of Hempsana said despite the cannabis industry's "inefficiencies," he thinks the partnership will help close some of the gaps. “Although the Canadian cannabis industry is fraught with inefficiencies, the market continues to mature and this partnership really exemplifies how good partnerships such as this one can close many of the gaps in the industry and, at the same time, bring great value to our future branded partners.”