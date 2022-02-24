Hempsana Holdings Receives Health Canada's Approval To Sell Medical Cannabis Directly To Patients Across Canada

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. has received its medical sales license from Health Canada which provides the company the ability to sell cannabis products directly to medical patients across Canada.

On February 4, 2022, the company received the amendment to their sales license marking another important milestone, enabling the sale of all products directly to medical consumers.

The Canadian medical cannabis market has approximately 300,000 patients with an average prescription of 2 grams per day and accounted for over $400 million in sales for 2021.

In Canada, most medical cannabis products are sold directly to patients via a licensed producer with a medical sales license.

This milestone will allow Hempsana to provide patients with a diverse range of products while opening up an additional sales channel.

“We are extremely excited to be able to provide high quality medical products to the patients across Canada. We are proud to soon be able to offer them unique offerings of carefully crafted topicals, extracts, and products with rare cannabinoids like CBG and CBN,” Randy Ko, the company’s CEO, said.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash