Hempsana Signs Letter Of Intent To Enter Barbados And Caribbean Cannabis Market

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Dreamdos Therapeutics Inc. to supply its premium medical cannabis products. Dreamdos is applying for its license to sell, distribute and import medical cannabis products in the Barbados market. Hempsana expects to ship its medical-grade cannabis products upon Dreamdos receiving its updated licensing.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dreamdos will draw on Hempsana’s full suite of product manufacturing capabilities to supply Barbados and the Carribean market with a range of cannabis tincture products. Specifically, Dreamdos intends to initially launch three cannabis tinctures in the form of a balanced THC:CBD formulation as well as THC dominant and CBD dominant cannabis tinctures.

“On the backs of obtaining our medical sales license, this global partnership expands our footprint beyond the Canadian borders. The medical patient market has been an underserved consumer segment, not just here in Canada but globally, and we are delighted to be working with Dreamdos to bring high quality medical products to the medical patients in the Caribbean region,” stated Randy Ko, president and CEO of Hempsana Inc.

William Wells, founder of Dreamdos Therapeutics Inc. is also enthused about the partnership.

“Dreamdos is extremely pleased to partner with Hempsana to bring quality medical products to legal markets in the Caribbean region. Dreamdos’ mission is to bring innovative health products to underserved patients throughout the Caribbean region. Outstanding partners like Hempsana ensure our mission is successful.” Wells said.