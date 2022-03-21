Michigan's JARS Cannabis And Others Join Forces To Raise Awareness During MS Awareness Month

A study funded by the National MS Society recently discovered that nearly one million people are living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in the United States. Recognized as an unpredictable disease that impacts the brain and spinal cord, there is currently no cure for MS patients.

In an effort to raise awareness about alternative treatment and management options for those suffering from MS, JARS Cannabis, Michigan’s leading lifestyle retailer of affordable and accessible cannabis products, is teaming up with RISE and Mitten Canna Co. to offer interested customers the opportunity to try one free 1g RSO syringe, while supplies last at any JARS location in Michigan.

“We’re proud to partner with RISE and Michigan Canna Co. to offer this promotion during MS Awareness Month,” JARS cannabis sales director, Donovan Adam told Benzinga. “We are committed to providing affordable and accessible resources that allow customers to integrate cannabis into any lifestyle – whether they are managing a health challenge, or simply looking to try something new.”

In order to take advantage of the promotion, a purchase is necessary. The MS Awareness promotion began on Friday, March 18th, and will be offered through the end of March, or until supplies last.

Dubbed as “Collaboration with Compassion,” the promotion serves as an opportunity to not only raise awareness about MS but to also educate consumers as well as non-consumers about the health benefits of Rick Simpson Oil.

Rick Simpson Oil

Recent research that looks at cells related to lung, skin, breast, prostate, ovarian, colorectal, squamous cell skin, brain and other cancers is seeking to understand RSO's potential at preventing cancer cells from metastasizing. RSO delivers concentrated doses of therapeutic cannabis plant compounds, especially THC. Because it is produced with medicinal value in mind, RSO is usually made from heavy Indica strains that are known for producing analgesic, anxiolytic and sedating whole-body effects.

In addition, RSO can both be applied topically and ingested orally. This makes it more versatile than most cannabis products, allowing it to potentially treat more than one symptom or condition.

The Rick Simpson Foundation first entered the California market in 2012 with corporate support from Silicon Valley investors such as Viktoria Fox, founder of Polaris Capital among other investors of commercial and industrial real estate. Since then, Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) has become a provider to all 50 states and at least a dozen European countries.

Graphic courtesy of JARS Cannabis