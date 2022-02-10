QQQ
Michigan's JARS And Terrapin Cannabis Companies Partner With School On Social Equity Scholarship Programs

byMaureen Meehan
February 10, 2022 4:31 pm
Two Michigan cannabis companies are launching a social equity scholarship program that seeks to prepare adults for success in the cannabis industry.

Terrapin, a cannabis grower and processor with operations in Grand Rapids, is teaming up with JARS Cannabis, a Michigan-based operator of licensed retail dispensaries, to fund the first cohort of this new scholarship program.

The cannabis companies are partnering with Higher Learning Institutions, Michigan’s first licensed vocational and technical school for cannabis, to offer a yearlong professional development program for minority entrepreneurs and professionals. The program is called the Cannabis Community Social Equity Scholarship (CCSE).

“JARS Cannabis recognizes the disproportionate effects that many groups and communities across Michigan continue to face as a result of a failed drug war,” Niccole Milton, director of social equity and community involvement at JARS Cannabis told Benzinga. “As a black and indigenous woman, I feel proud to work for a company that is committed to cultivating an industry that is more accessible and inclusive.” 

Terrapin CEO Chris Woods added that the hope is that this program helps to alleviate some of the harm. “We feel a responsibility to help right those wrongs, and create pathways into the legal cannabis industry for those who were targeted the most.”

Anyone interested in gaining the technical knowledge to build a cannabusiness or career can apply, though the CCSE scholarship will be focused on social equity applicants, those who reside in disproportionately impacted communities and have plans to operate a marijuana establishment there; those who have marijuana-related convictions; or people who have been registered as Primary Caregivers in Michigan.

Prior to establishing the CCSE scholarship, Terrapin started working with Higher Learning Institutions by providing tours and learning opportunities for students at their Grand Rapids growing and processing facility.

“Let me tell you, it inspired them all,” said Higher Learning Institutions director Sammie Rogers. “They all got to see the work, detail, and dedication it takes to build a facility like that, along with setting realistic expectations on funding it. It’s one thing to sit in a class and see pictures and videos of these facilities, but it’s another to visit one. They saw how the things we are learning in class are on par with what’s really happening in the industry, so it made their trust in the program even stronger.”

Terrapin has invited other cannabis companies to also join efforts with Higher Learning Institutions so additional scholarships can be offered. The demand is already high – when HLI announced the program internally on February 8, they immediately received word from over a dozen individuals.

In addition to pledging funds to expand the CCSE scholarship, JARS Cannabis will also offer a General Admissions scholarship to cover the cost of individual courses including cannabis consultation, cultivation, and extraction, as well as facilitate professional development and career opportunities for Higher Learning Institutions’ students.

Photo created by JRod of Benzinga

