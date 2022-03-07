QQQ
-12.44
349.74
-3.69%
BTC/USD
-198.15
38222.66
-0.52%
DIA
-7.98
344.45
-2.37%
SPY
-12.59
444.76
-2.91%
TLT
-1.07
141.31
-0.76%
GLD
+ 2.71
180.97
+ 1.48%

Analysts' Take Brought To You On Monday's Cannabis Daily Podcast

byAsli Tolon Coskun
March 7, 2022 4:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analysts' Take Brought To You On Monday's Cannabis Daily Podcast

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) has an analyst consensus of a strong Buy rating with a price target consensus of just over $12.
  • Piper Sandler remains Neutral on Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) and lowers its price target from $4 to $3.
  • Dawson James maintains a Buy rating on 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and sets a price target of $8 50 cents.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald maintains a Buy on Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX: CURLF) with a price target of $15.50

Elliot's Watchlist:

  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF)
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX: CURLF)
  • High Tide (NASDAQ: HITI)
  • AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE
The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Senate Candidate Sparks Up, Silver Spike's IPO, New York, Mississippi, Pot For Plasma And More

The Week In Cannabis: Senate Candidate Sparks Up, Silver Spike's IPO, New York, Mississippi, Pot For Plasma And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 17, 2022. Contents read more
These Are The Cannabis Stocks And Potential Opportunities Piquing Investor Interest In Early 2022

These Are The Cannabis Stocks And Potential Opportunities Piquing Investor Interest In Early 2022

Cannabis experienced a bit of a setback in 2021, with sales dipping in many major U.S. markets compared to the staggering results of the year prior, setting the stage for a new year of potential opportunity and uncertainty.  read more
The Week In Cannabis: Pfizer, Visa, $730M+ In Financings, Malta, EU, Columbia Care, MedMen, Uruguay And More

The Week In Cannabis: Pfizer, Visa, $730M+ In Financings, Malta, EU, Columbia Care, MedMen, Uruguay And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of December 13, 2021. Contents read more
The Week In Cannabis: Canopy's Earnings, JPMorgan's Restrictions, A Slew Of Earnings, Big Policy Moves

The Week In Cannabis: Canopy's Earnings, JPMorgan's Restrictions, A Slew Of Earnings, Big Policy Moves

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of November 1st, 2021. Contents read more