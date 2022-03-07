Analysts' Take Brought To You On Monday's Cannabis Daily Podcast
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) has an analyst consensus of a strong Buy rating with a price target consensus of just over $12.
- Piper Sandler remains Neutral on Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) and lowers its price target from $4 to $3.
- Dawson James maintains a Buy rating on 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and sets a price target of $8 50 cents.
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains a Buy on Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX: CURLF) with a price target of $15.50
Elliot's Watchlist:
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF)
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX: CURLF)
- High Tide (NASDAQ: HITI)
- AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG)
